Sainik School Admissions 2019: AISSEE Application Process Started for girls on sainikschooladmission.in

Sainik School Admissions 2019

Girls can now also get enrolled in Sainik Schools. Previously, it was only boys who were allowed to get enrolled in such schools but recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ensured that girls can also be a part of Sainik School from now onwards. The application procedure for girls will begin from Nov 26 and will continue till Dec 6. The exam will take place on Jan 5, 2020.

Popularly known as All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam, AISSEE, this exam is conducted exclusively for girls this time. The aspiring girl candidates can get themselves enrolled for the exam by logging on to the official website of the army school.

The locations of the Sainik school where girls can take admission include Bijapur (Karnataka), Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Ghorakal (Uttarakhand), Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh) And Kodagu (Karnataka).

Important dates:

Application procedure commencement Nov 26, 2019 Deadline for application procedure Dec 6,2019 Exam day Jan 5, 2020 Results March 20, 2020

Procedures to apply:

The candidates need to visit the website, sainikschooladmission.in .

The link to the application form will be available on the home page

On clicking the link, a new page will open where the candidates need to fill the details and finally make the payment to complete the procedure

Click on the “submit” button to submit the application.

It is always better to take keep a print out of the confirmation page in case of any further need in future.

Exam Pattern:

This exam is held every year for the enrolment of students from6 to 9 in 26 different Sainik schools all across the country. The admission is conducted depending upon the merit list and finally, before the admission, a medical exam is done.

For the students aspiring to get admission in class 6, they will have a paper with 125 questions and the marks allotted for it will be 300 marks. The allotted marks for the exam for the admission in class 9 is 400 for 150 questions.

