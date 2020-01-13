GD/PI-Tips to crack MBA admission 2020 from Praxis Business School

Hello Aspirants out there ! You must be having a tough time preparing for the next step of admission process of MBA. At this point of time it’s very important to use the correct strategy and crack your GD/PI. So I bring to you some of the tips to cracks your GD/PI and get admission into your desired institute. I used these strategies last year and ended up in one of the prestigious Bschools in the country-Praxis Buisness School.

As you are aware that GD, PI are an integral part of MBA admission process. These are basically personality assessment tests to assess a candidate’s leadership skills, communication ability and problem-solving skills which are very essential to succeed as a manager.

While participating in a GD, focus on the following:

Content . Team approach. Leadership skills. Communication skills. Analytical & logical reasoning.

While participating in a PI, focus on the following:

Be honest to yourself & interviewer Be Polite Drive the interview towards your strength Stay Calm Positive body language & approach Be thorough with what you write in your CV Reflect Confidence

Give your best to achieve what you desire for. All the best to the MBA aspirants.

– Quartas Sumbul

