Sainik School Student’s Database Leaked; Parents getting call from Hackers

Sainik School Student’s Database Leaked

The admission data of the Sainik School’s Entrance Exam has been allegedly leaked from the school website. The parents are getting calls from the hackers seeking money from them to get their children admission into the school using the hacked details.

The exam for admission to Sainik School was held on January 5, 2020. The applications process for the same were being carried out in the month of August 2019. This issue has been revealed when a parent went to file a complaint against the phone call, he received at the Kangra Police Station.

As per the complaint, Balbir Singh, the parent of an applicant to Sainik School was shocked to hear the hacker know all information of his ward that was filled by him in the application form last year. He also being told by the hacker that his child was short of 15 marks in the entrance test without which he would not get admission to Sainik School Sujjanpur this year.

Kangra’s Superintendent of Police, SP Vimukt Ranjan informed that the police had reports from many parents receiving such calls over the past few days. This matching of children’s details to the details provided by the callers suggests that the details may have been hacked from the database of the School by hackers or other unscrupulous elements.

Balbir Singh also claimed that the caller asking him to pay an amount of INR 10,000 as a one-time payment to get his child admission in Sainik School. He told that an SBI account number was sent to him after the call, where the money was asked to be deposited. He again added, it is definitely seeming to be a fake call as Sainik School never asks for the online payment for the admission.

