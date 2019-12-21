RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019 Released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam on 29th December

The notification has been passed by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board releasing the RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019 on its official website. The candidates who have planning their RSMSSB Librarian posts will now be able to download their admit card on the official site of RSMSSB-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB has already declared the written examination date for Librarian posts which is 29 December 2019. The exam time table published by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, the written exam for Librarian will be conveyed from 11 am to 2 pm on 29 December 2019.

The candidates who have planned their Librarian posts will have to appear for the written examination consisting of the following subjects –

General Knowledge and

Library and Information Science

Desirable- Basic Knowledge of Computer.

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has welcomed online applications for around 700 posts of Librarian Grade 3 which is a huge number.

The enthusiastic candidates have appealed for these posts through the official website from 02 November 2019 to 01 December 2019. It s a golden opportunity and we wish best wishes for students who are making the best use of it.

How can the admit card be downloaded?

The admit card will be accessible to performing candidates on the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Once the admit card will be uploaded on the official website, candidates can download and also don’t forget to take a printout of the e-admit card as they will have to present the same on the day of examination.

Candidates are recommended to review the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates concerning the RSMSSB Librarian Posts.

For additional details check the official notification and also keep themselves through our page.

