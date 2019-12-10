RRB Group D Exam Date 2019 to be Announced soon, Check here for more detail

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is the recruitment body that has been established the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The RRB had published two notifications pertaining to the recruitment for various Group D posts in 2018-19.

The first notification was published under advertisement number “RRB CEN 02/2018” and the second notification was published under the advertisement number “RRB CEN 01/2019.” For both the recruitment drives, a large number of candidates had submitted their application.

For the second notification, 1,03,769 vacancies were announced for the group D posts in the Indian Railways. 1.15 crore plus people had submitted their application for this recruitment drive. This notification was released by the RRB on 23rd February 2019.

The application and registration process for the same started on 12th March 2019 and ended on 12th Apri 2019. It has been nearly eight months and the recruitment process for these vacancies are yet to begin.

According to recent reports, it has been announced that the railway recruitment board will notify the dates for this examination in the month of December 2019 itself. The reports published that the board will announce the dates in this month and then release the admit cards for the exam.

However, there are hardly any chances that the admit card will be released within this month. It must also be noted that no official notification in this regard has been made.

Earlier, the RRB had notified that the recruitment process has been delayed and put on hold because the board is looking into the recruitment of an exam conducting agency. The agency would carry out all the tasks pertaining to the examination process. The board has clarified that the recruitment of RRB Group D posts will be conducted only once the board has finalized an agency.

Further, the board had already displayed the application status for the candidates who had applied under the advertisement number RRB CEN 01/2019.

It even accepted the challenges that were made against the application status and the necessary changes were made accordingly. Thus, the next step it should take now is the announcement of the exam date. Originally, the exam for this recruitment drive was scheduled to be conducted in September-October, 2019.

If the reports are true and exam dates are announced in December 2019, then it can be believed that the exam will be conducted in January 2020. Besides these pending exams, there are several other recruitment drives being conducted by the railway zones and Railway Recruitment Cells. Candidates must keep watching out for recruitment opportunities.

