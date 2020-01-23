IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2020: Check Important dates and Other Details on sfp.iitm.ac.in

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2020

IIT – Indian Institute of Technology is seeking applicants for the two months of Summer fellowship program 2020. This program is designed for the management, engineering and humanities students to enhance their awareness in the academic research. Students would be provided with good stipend and they will be given a mini project which will be undertaken by IIT Madras.

Important Dates

Interested students should note the following important dates released by IIT, Madras:

The beginning of online application form is 12 th January 2020.

January 2020. The last date to submit the application form is 29 th February 2020.

February 2020. The period of internship would be from 20th May to 19th July 2020.

Eligibility Criteria

IIT Madras has released some eligibility criteria for students to be part of summer fellowship program. They are:

Students who are in the final year or 3 rd year of Bachelors Degree, B.E, B. Tech, B. Sc (Engineering), integrated M.E. / M.Tech will be eligible to apply.

year of Bachelors Degree, B.E, B. Tech, B. Sc (Engineering), integrated M.E. / M.Tech will be eligible to apply. Students of M.E, MBA, M. Tech, M. Sc and MA who have excellent performance in academics in the first year can be considered for the fellowship program.

First year Students with outstanding academic background and good university exams score will only be considered for the internship.

It should be noted that IIT students would not be allowed for internship.

Students who are interested in summer fellowship program should visit the official website of IIT which is www.sfp.iitm.ac.in .

Project Details

The summer internship program is for duration from 20th May 2020 till 19th July 2020 and the schedule might be tailored according to the student’s convenience. The students will be provided INR 6000 per month as Stipend for the internship.

The participating departments in the summer fellowship program are Aerospace Engineering, Biotech, Civil Engineering, Applied Mechanics and Oceanic Engineering. Students are encouraged to highlight the participation and achievements during the presentation.

