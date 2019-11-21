RRB JE Document Verification (DV) and Medical Exam Date Preponed, Check here for Latest Important Dates

HomeRailwaysRRB JE Recruitment 2019 Articles
    RRB JE Document Verification (DV) and Medical Exam Date, Railway Recruitment Board Junior Engineer Document Verification (DV) and Medical Exam Date Preponed, for more details visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

    RRB JE Document Verification (DV) and Medical Exam Date

    RRB (The Railway Recruitment Board) has rescheduled the document verification and medical exams to be conducted to hire at the post of JE (Junior Engineer). The DV and medical exam for RRB JE were scheduled to be held on 20th December 2019 as per the prior notice. But now it has been preponed to be held on 18th December 2019.

    The candidates who fail to report to the document verification on the assigned date will be eligible to appear for this round. The candidates will also have to bring the proof of the reason behind not attending the exam in the 1st attempt.

    It must be noted that failure to report for DV on the scheduled date will the same as to a rejection of candidature unless it is supported by documentary evidence that the candidate had to appear in a Government Exam/University or due to sickness of the candidate. No other reason for absence will be supported by the board.

    RRB JE 2019

    The verification process will begin from 8.30 AM and the already assigned admit cards or call letters would be used for the verification process also. New admit cards will not be given for the candidate by the board.

    The original document verification and medical exam were conducted from 23rd June 2019 to 24th September 2019 and this is the final chance for the candidates who missed the exam conducted earlier.

    Documents needed for the document verification process:

    • 6 passport size photo of the candidate.
    • Call letter for CBT and DV round.
    • Educational certificates.
    • Caste certificate.
    • Work experience certificate.
    • Nativity certificate.
    • Reservation certificate, if applicable.

    The candidates have to attend the medical exam on the next day after the DV by duly paying Rs. 24/- as a fee.

    A total of 202616 candidates were selected to appear for the RRB JE CBT 2 exam for about 13538 posts at the designation of JE, JE IT, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

