NDMA Recruitment 2019: Apply for Senior Consultant (Fire Risk Management) Post, Check here for Eligibility and Application Form

Being an apex body, the National Disaster Management Authority is responsible for laying down plans, guidelines, and policies pertaining to disaster management.

The objective of NDMA is to ensure timely and effective response to disasters. NDMA conducts various recruitment drives every year to select appropriate candidates for the various vacancies available.

Presently, under NDMA Recruitment 2019, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the post of Senior Consultant (Fire Risk Management).

The notification published on 8th November 2019 specifies that the recruitment will be on a contractual basis and the candidate will receive a consolidated salary of Rs. 1 Lakh per month.The maximum acceptable age for the candidates is 65 years.

The candidates must send the completed application form in the specified format in a sealed envelope and attach their educational and experience certificates by 23rd December 2019. The format of the application form can be downloaded from the official website of NDMA, i.e. www.ndma.gov.in/en/careers.html.

The application and documents must be sent to Shri Abhishek Biswas, Under Secretary (Admin.), National Disaster Management Authority, NDMA Bhawan, A-1, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi-110029. Initially, the deployment will be for a period of one year and can be extended for up to a period of 3 years subject to the performance of the candidate. Though, NDMA reserves the right to remove the candidate from the post at anytime by giving a one month notice.

NDMA Recruitment 2019: Important Information

Candidates who wish to participate in the ongoing recruitment drive with the NDMA, must note the below mentioned important information: –

Educational Qualification : – The candidate must have a post graduate degree or a PhD in Fire Engineering or Fire Services or Fire Safety or Structural Engineering.

Work Experience: –

For the post of senior consultant

If the candidate has completed a post graduate degree, then he/she must have a work experience of at least 6 years.

If the candidate has completed a PhD degree, then he/she must have a work experience of at least 4 years.

The candidate must have knowledge and exposure national and international code of practice on fire safety or experience of fire safety planning and fire safety audit.

For the post of consultant

If the candidate has completed a bachelor’s degree, then he/she must have a work experience of at least 6 years.

If the candidate has completed a master’s degree, then he/she must have a work experience of at least 3 years.

If the candidate has completed a PhD, then he/she must have a work experience of at least 2 years.

The candidate must have knowledge and exposure national and international code of practice on fire safety or experience of fire safety planning and fire safety audit.

Remuneration: –

For the post of senior consultant, the candidate will be offered a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 1 Lakh per month.

For the post of consultant, the candidate will be offered a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 70,000 per month.

NDMA Recruitment 2019: Apply for Senior Consultant (Fire Risk Management) Post

