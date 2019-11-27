HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • Calicut University 4th Sem Result to be Declared for BA and BSc course at results.uoc.ac.in, Steps How to Check

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Calicut University 4th Sem Result

    There is an important update for candidates who were waiting for the declaration of 4th semester results from Calicut University. Their wait finally seems to be over because according to the latest update published on the website of the Calicut University 4th semester results can now be declared anytime on the official website of the university.

    According to an official statement by the representative of Calicut University, the 4th semester results for students who had appeared for the Bachelor of Science degree exams and Bachelor of Arts degree exams have now been announced on the official website of the university @ www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. Students who had appeared for the 4th semester examinations should immediately log-on to the official website of Calicut University and check their results as soon as possible.

    It is important to mention here that the 4th semester results for the students who had appeared for the Bachelor of Commerce degree were declared last week itself.

    Another important update from the Calicut University is that the hall tickets for the students who will appear for the 3rd semester exams are now available for download on the official website of the university. Hall tickets have been released for both regular students as well as distance learning students.

    Calicut University Admit Card 2019

    So, the students who will be appearing in the third semester exams for Calicut University, must log-on to the official website of the Calicut University and download their hall tickets as soon as possible. It is mandatory for the students to carry their admit cards along on the day of the examination; otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit for the examination. So, the students should download and take printout of the admit card to avoid any hassles later on.

    Calicut University 4th Semester Results: Steps to download

    Students who had appeared for the 4th semester exams conducted by the Calicut University must follow the below mentioned steps to download their results: –

    • Log-on to the official website of Calicut University @ uoc.ac.in.
    • Now, when the home page opens, click on the tab for “Examination Results.”
    • When the new page opens on your screen, you need to select the link that is relevant to your semester 4 result.
    • You will be asked to enter your registration number and the captcha code. Enter the details and click on the “Submit” button.
    • You will be able to view your result on the screen.
    • Download the result and save it on your computer.
    • You should also take a print-out of 4th your semester result for future reference.

