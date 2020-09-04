Exam Dates Released for UGC NET, AIAPGET, DUET and ICAR

Amidst the set-up received to various high education institutes due to the spread of the global pandemic, the institutions have been working rigorously to get back to their feet.

With a change in teaching methodologies and adoption of virtual meeting platforms for various academic activities, several educational bodies have been re-scheduling their academic calendars for the same.

Due to modified academic calendars, updates of exam dates and schedules have been floating the internet massively.

On a similar note, the National Testing Agency recently released the schedule for several examinations on their official website.

The schedule for examinations like AIAPGET, ICAR, UGC NET, DUET, etc. have been released on the official portal of NTA.

Similar entrance examination, which is managed by the National Testing Agency, has been planned and will be conducted with the utmost safety measure amidst the widespread of the virus.

The National Testing Agency has released the schedule of the following courses and programmes in a recent update. The aspirants are advised to mark their calendars and complete all the necessary procedure for registration and application process.

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 Bachelor’s Degree Programs (UG) Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT (MBA) Entrance Examination 2020 UGC- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD Entrance Examination 2020 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020- Master Degree Program (PG) and Doctoral Programs and Award for JRF/SRS (PhD)

The candidates can check the released schedule on the official website of the National Testing Agency. The link for checking the released schedule has been uploaded. The aspirants are also advised to get the print out of the date sheet for future reference.

The calendar and updates released by the NTA for the above-mentioned courses and programmes have been mentioned herewith.

S No Courses/Examinations Schedule Date 1 Delhi University Entrance Test – (DUET) 6 th to 11 th September 2020 2 Indian Council of Agricultural Research – (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 Bachelor’s Degree Programs (UG) 7 th and 8 th September 2020 3 Indira Gandhi National Open University – (IGNOU) OPENMAT (MBA) Entrance Examination 2020 15 th September 2020 4 UGC- National Eligibility Test – (UGC-NET) 16 th to 18 th September 2020 21st to 25th September 2020 5 All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test – (AIAPGET) 2020 28 th September 2020 6 Indira Gandhi National Open University – (IGNOU) PhD Entrance Examination 2020 4 th October 2020 7 Indian Council of Agricultural Research – (ICAR) AIEEA 2020- Master Degree Program (PG) and Doctoral Programs and Award for JRF/SRS (PhD) To be updated soon

The aspirants are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the National Testing Agency for more updates and guidelines on the coming up examination. Before the final entrance examination date, the admit cards for the registered candidates will also be released.

The link for downloading the admit card will be generated on the official portal and aspirants would be notified on their emails or contact beforehand. However, checking the official website regularly for the update is essential.

Once the link for downloading the admit card is activated, the aspirants can get several print outs of the same. Admit card is mandatory to carry on the examination day in the exam hall.

Aspirants should note that the admit card would indicate details like registration number, the timing of the exam, allotted test centre, etc.

The link is likely to open 15 days before the final entrance examination on the official website of these examinations. The candidates can start their final preparation process as per the schedule released.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More