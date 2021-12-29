Reasons to pursue a PGDM: Welingkar Institute of Management

With the corporate ladders available in front of you, a PGDM course would help you climb it with ease. Thus, a Post Graduate Diploma in management is one of the most popular courses available these days. The most interesting and attractive element of pursuing a PGDM is the prospect of becoming industry proficient within the span of two years. As it is one of the most sought courses, it ensures you an entry in corporate, a higher remuneration and most definitely professional growth.

Amongst all others, let’s focus on these reasons for pursuing a PGDM.

Growth– A PGDM would equip you with the necessary skills and information required for higher pay. With the prospect of being career-ready, you can achieve a managerial position after pursuing the course.

Greater career opportunities – Along with getting a higher salary, a PGDM would help you diversify your professional portfolio. You can change your existing career and step into a new one or increase your expertise that would make your resume stand out. The diverse experience you will get in PGDM would help you gain a better market value, therefore, getting a higher chance of landing a job.

Campus to Corporate Ready – The gap between campus and corporate is enormous as both lives are profoundly different. WeSchool focuses on bridging this gap with their management programs designed to bring a personality transition in every student and make them corporate ready with confidence.

Networking– Last but not the least, studying in an enriching environment with like-minded students from all over the country will enrich your network. You will make bonds that will become resources later in life, aiding your professional career.

Keeping all these factors in mind, WeSchool is one of the few schools that would fit all these criteria together. So let’s look at some key elements that WeSchool provides the students-

Premiere Education – With one of the benchmark syllabus approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Government of India, the college is placed across Mumbai and Bengaluru. It has also been ranked as the 1st private affiliated college in Mumbai and 5th in West Zone. As the cherry on the cake, WeSchool ranked 19th in private business schools in the country, thus becoming an appealing option.

Top-notch Placement –As per the last placement survey conducted, the average placement for the Mumbai campus had the highest salary, hiked up to 19.73 LPA and 8.8 LPA as the average salary. On the other hand, the highest salary for the Bengaluru campus had 13.6 LPA and the average salary was 7.91 LPA. With such packages, WeSchool becomes the perfect place if you are looking for an increase in your package or thinking of entering the corporate world.

Both National and International companies with high paying salaries participate in WeSchool’s student placement process. There are more than 350 companies on campus from various sectors, thus providing a wide-range of opportunities. Some of the top recruiters include- Accenture, Amazon, Axis Bank, Airtel, EY, Deloitte, IBM, HDFC Bank, Loreal India and PWC.

Since we have glanced over the reasons to apply to WeSchool, let’s look at the course structure and specialization.

PGDM – The PGDM program is a comprehensive business management course offering specializations in Finance, Marketing, HR and Operations.

PGDM in E-Business – It is a techno-commercial program which is a fine blend of management and information technology addressing the needs of dynamic sectors like Consulting, IT, Banking, Insurance, FMCG and Financial Services.

PGDM in Business Design – The program covers all aspects of Management and integrates concepts like innovation, creativity and design thinking into mainstream management system.

PGDM in Healthcare – The program combines disciplines of Business Management and Healthcare. The learning process involves academic training in theory with practical application across different domains in Healthcare industry.

PGDM in Rural Management (Emerging Economies) -The major distinguishing feature of the program provides a dedicated practical exposure to work effectively in the emerging rural economies. The program focuses on wealth creation through development of sustainable business models in the rural space.

PGDM in Retail Management – The program provides a comprehensive view of the retail industry along with functional specializations across Marketing, Finance, HR and Operations.

PGDM in Research & Business Analytics – The program enables the student to learn how to make sense of the available dynamic data, information and knowledge. The Program transforms the student to become a versatile analyst & sense maker, a design thinker & innovator and a risk taker & leader.

PGDM in Media & Entertainment – The synergistic program is intense and stimulating. We inspire the learner to explore media from a content creation framework to content management. It aims to create a manager who is not only aware about the nuances of entertainment biz but also has a skill-set to lead businesses in advertising, digital media marketing and production.

Conclusion

With the unique teaching pedagogy and facilities such as weinnovate, weentreprenuership, and welead, along with modern infrastructure and stellar faculty, WeSchool stands as a blend of academic excellence that will pave your corporate path while giving you the edge to compete with other professionals.

To know more about WeSchool Mumbai join, [Official] Welingkar PGDM Mumbai Admissions 2022-24 [WeSchool] Mumbai | PaGaLGuY

To know more about WeSchool Bengaluru join, [Official] Welingkar PGDM Bengaluru Admissions 2022-24 [WeSchool] | PaGaLGuY

