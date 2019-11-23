CAT 2019: Important things to know for Tomorrow’s Exam

HomeMBACAT 2019 Articles
    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    CAT 2019: Candidates must know these important things for appearing in tomorrow’s Exam.

    The Common Admission Test or CAT 2019 is scheduled to be held tomorrow on 24th November 2019. The exam will be conducted across the country in various exam centres. The exam will be in two shifts morning and afternoon.

    The timing for the morning shift exam is 9 am to 12 pm and that of the afternoon shift, it will be 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates appearing in this exam can download their admit card from the official website as soon as possible.

    Candidates must remember below mentioned points for appearing tomorrow’s exam. The official website to get more details on CAT 2019 is www.iimcat.ac.in .

    Important Things to Remember for CAT 2019:

    • The admit card is a mandatory document to appear for the CAT 2019 exam, candidates must download and carry it with them to the exam centre without which they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.
    • Candidates must verify the details given on the CAT admit card and approach the committee in case of discrepancy.
    • Reach the examination centre on time. Candidates may note that entry after 8:45 am for morning session and 2:15 pm for afternoon session would not be allowed to appear for the exam.
    • Go through the instructions provided on the admit card.
    • Attach a photograph on the CAT 2019 admit card before you handing it over for verification at the examination centre.
    • Candidates with metal implants, pacemakers are required to carry the medical certificate supporting the same.
    • Mobile phones, written material and objectionable items would not be allowed beyond the gate.

    These instructions are mentioned on the admit card and must be followed at any condition.

