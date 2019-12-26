RBI Assistant Prelims and Mains Exam 2019-20: Details on Syllabus and Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant Prelims and Mains Exam 2019-20

The notification has been providing RBI Assistant Exam Syllabus 2019-20 for the Prelims and Mains exam. According to the official update, RBI will administer the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam on 14 and 15 February 2020 and RBI Assistant Mains Exam in March 2020 through online mode only.

The exams involve three phases of selection including –

Prelims,

Mains and

Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

To get eligible candidates must clear all the phases of RBI Assistant 2019-20 Exam candidates and commence the preparations by chalking its further layout. Also, note that the RBI has made some changes in the exam pattern in earlier years. The exams are carried in two phases Prelims and one who clears it goes for mains.

Prelims

The exams shall be in Online mode and shall include Objective Type of questions i.e., Multiple Choice Questions. The exams shall have three sections

English Language,

Numerical Ability and

Reasoning Ability.

There shall be total 100 questions will be asked and each question would carry 1 mark.

The official website to get more details on the RBI Assistant exam is https://www.rbi.org.in/ .

Mains

These exams shall also be in Online mode and shall include Objective Type of questions i.e., Multiple Choice Questions. There shall be 200 MCQs from five sections –

English Language,

Numerical Ability,

Reasoning Ability,

Computer Knowledge and

General Awareness.

There shall be 40 questions that will be asked in each section and each section will be of 40 marks.

Points to note-

Excluding for the English section, everything will be available in bilingual – English & Hindi.

Applicants need to qualify each section individually

There shall be the timing for each test or subject

There is negative marking for incorrect answers in both phases;

Students who obtain required marks in the Mains exam will be called for the Language Proficiency Test.

For extra details check the notification and stay updated through our page.

Also read, RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="RBI Assistant 926 Posts | Notification Out | Salary Rs. 36091 | Exam Pattern | Language Test" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3rSX88CcV8Q?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

RBI Assistant Prelims and Mains Exam 2019-20: Details on Syllabus and Exam Pattern was last modified:

Read More