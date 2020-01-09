DSSSB Fire Operator 2020 Admit Card Released on dsssbonline.nic.in; Check More Details here

DSSSB Fire Operator 2020 Admit Card

The admit card for first tier PET/skill test/online exam of Fire Operators has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB). Candidates applied for the DSSSB Fire Operator 2020 exam can download their admit card from the official website of DSSSB.

The DSSSB Fire Operator 2020 exam is scheduled to be held from 11th to 22nd February 2020. This DSSSB Fire Operator 2020 recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of for 706 posts of fire operators across NCT of Delhi.

The registration process for DSSSB Fire Operator 2020 was started online on 7th October 2019. All the applicants must go through the below mentioned points to download the admit card for DSSSB Fire Operator 2020.

The official website to download the DSSSB Fire Operator 2020 admit card and get details on the exam is www.dsssbonline.nic.in .

Steps to download DSSSB Fire Operator 2020:

Visit the official website of DSSSB as mentioned above.

Click on the ‘First Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’ link present on the home page.

A new window will open for the login account.

Enter your application number, date of birth and security code displayed on the screen.

Check and download the copy of your admit card.

If needed take a print out of the admit card for further reference.

The Government of Delhi instituted the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and has been built with the goal of recruiting capable and highly skilled candidates by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews.

In order to apply for the exam, candidate must be matric passed from a recognized board or equivalent and must possess a license to drive heavy vehicles. The application fee needs to be paid by the General/ OBC/ EwS candidates is Rs 100 and by the SC/ST candidates is Nil.

Also read, DSSSB Fire Operator PET 2020 Admit Card.

<noscript><iframe title="DSSSB Fire Operator Admit Card 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SNEOxvXMwP0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More