Placement Highlights at LM Thapar School of Management 

LM Thapar School of Management is considered the epitome of learning and development for students who aspire to seek admissions in areas such as engineering, technology and management. It has undergraduate and postgraduate programmes which provide a value-based learning experience to the students. The Institute has experienced faculty members with excellent subject specializations. The students are also integrated with sustainability in practice which gives them a chance to bring out sustainable solutions related to business.

It is also considered as one of the top MBA colleges where the students are trained to develop ideas and challenge thoughts. LMTSM holds a great record of placement where a number of students have been placed with a good salary package. The placement highlights of the Institute have been beyond 90%.

Top institutions, consulting firms, consumer products manufacturers, financial institutions, and technology companies are among those firms that hire Thapar MBA graduates as interns and full-time employees. The employers seek out MBA students because they demonstrate not only a mastery of powerful quantitative and management tools, but also an in-depth understanding of best practices for the changing technological, global, and human dimensions of business.

The curriculum of the Institute includes various activities which are incorporated in the student’s syllabus in such a way that at the end of the course, the students are ready to face the competitive corporate world with great confidence. This is the reason why last year there were 66 companies which placed 92.1% of the batch.

The school’s small MBA class size and employability enhancement sessions allow career advisors and trainers to offer a personalized, hands-on approach to career search. The goal of the Thapar MBA program is to provide all students with resources and opportunities to successfully match their skills and interests with a potential employer.

According to the placement highlights, the highest salary (International) was 21.66 Lakhs per annum, and the highest salary (Domestic) was 18.81 Lakhs per annum. However, the average salary was 6.91 Lakhs per annum. The top companies who recruited the students are American Express, Ernst and Young, Deloitte, KPMG, Hettich, Kellogg’s, Nestle, Loreal, Hyundai, MRF, Philips, Berger, TATA, Havells, Reliance, Hero, Howden, Amazon, S&P Global, Blackstone, Moody’s Analytics, ITC, Axis Bank, Eicher etc.

A large number of organizations also visit the campus for the campus recruitment process in Finance. Recently, the packages they provided ranged from 4 lakh to 9.5 Lakh, and they also provide great opportunities in the placement in Energy & Sustainability, such as Azure Power and Manikaran Power Ltd. The package offered for this recruitment was 6.4 Lacs p.a. and 5.5 Lacs per annum respectively.

The companies which participate in the recruitment drive offer a number of job profiles. Some of them are Business Analyst, Project manager, Business Development Partner, Key Account Executive, Area/Territory Sales Manager, Account Manager- Sales, Business Development Manager, and Management Trainee etc.

The college also provides a great platform for the students so that they can start their careers in cities like Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Pune, etc. LMTSM is also known to provide assistance to the students in order to prepare them for group discussions, personal interviews and aptitude.

Recently, the MBA admissions are going on for the 2020 session, and so the interested candidates can fill up the application form before the last date, i.e. 10th March 2020. For this process, they need to visit the official website and register themselves on the website with a valid email ID and password. They should also provide with proper contact details as most of the information will be communicated through it.

The candidates will be shortlisted on 12th March 2020. The entrance test will take place on 22nd March 2020 in Dera Bassi Campus and 29th March 2020 in New Delhi. The announcement of the selected candidates will be made on 2nd April 2020, and the final counselling will be done on 18th April 2020, and the selected candidates will have to deposit the fee by the same date. However, the start of the MBA academic session will start on 1st July 2020.

In order to get more detailed information, the candidates are advised to visit the official website, i.e. www.lmtsm.thapar.edu. In case the candidates face any difficulty or have any queries they can contact the admission helpline numbers +9101762394550, +918288026129, +918288026130.

