Don’t fret for WeSchool shall get you placed !

One of India’s most recognized and top B-schools, Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research which is located in Matunga, Mumbai offers not only some diverse courses and programs but also first-class placements.

The Institution provides plenty of opportunities to pursue certain courses in Full-time, Part-time, Executive, Distance Learning, Hybrid PGDM and PhD programs. The programs are carved in a way which prepares a candidate to become a worthy corporate leader for a better tomorrow.

In the year of 1977, Weschool was established under the affiliation of Shikshana Prasarka Mandali Trust. With its excellent and innovative scopes of learning programs related to higher education.

The well-curated arrangements that shape up each and every student into future-organized managers marking a huge impact in the competitive corporate sectors.

Placement Wing

In the committee of placement holders, various positions are presented in the intern/job precincts. The stipend generally starts from six lakhs per annum till as high as upto eighteen lakhs per annum. The average is generally ten lakhs per annum.

Top Companies Visitation and Opportunities

The diversified scope for aspiring students vary greatly when it comes to opportunity sectors such as –

Digital Marketing

Automobile Industry

IT Management Farms

Real Estate Industry

Retail Shops

Consultancy Agencies

Healthcare

Aside from regular ones, an influx of new recruiters had also been seen at the drive such as Animaker, LynkGlobal, White Data, Oyo Rooms, Temenos, Dabur etc. with Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and GEP went ahead with their pre – placement offers to the graduates.

Almost all the students studying in this institution got paid summer internships in top-class companies like –

Tata Salt

Tata Power

Accenture

Capgemini

International Business School, India

And their stipend for the summer internship varied from fifteen thousand rupee per month on average to a maximum of seventy – five thousand rupee per month.

There are many other companies which offer job opportunities like –

HP

Colgate-Palmolive

Casio

Nokia

ICICI Bank

Mahindra

Mercedes

GEP

Deloitte

Trident Hotels

Salient Features of 2018 – 19 Placements:

Increase in the number of offer letters from emerging sectors like Consultancy, IT sector, Real Estate etc.

It saw a rise in offers from 18% to 30% from Consultancy sectors

There were participation of more MNC’s like CITI Bank, Amazon, E&Y etc.

It saw the first time offers from the Healthcare industry which is huge in itself.

The Real Estate Industry saw an increase of 4% in their placements.

Roles Offered:

Marketing Analyst

Senior Consultant

Managerial Accountant

Associate Consultant

The institute prided itself yet again with hundred percent placements of its 392 students of 2017 – 19 batch with average salary up to eleven lacs and the maximum international salary offered by Landmark Group, UAE crossed past twenty one lacs rupee.

Moreover, out of 413 students, about 21 of them rolled out of placement drive to chip in for entrepreneurship. This PGDM programme offered at Welingkar is a research driven AICTE approved course which offers first hand industry experience as well as good learning environment with centres of excellence – such as Finance GYM, Alumni Roundtables, Finance Lab – coming in aid of the development of their students.

