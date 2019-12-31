AP EAMCET 2020 to commence on April 20th; Details on apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET 2020

The notification has been passed releasing the AP EAMCET 2020 Exam. The examination is established by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on the behalf of APSCHE. The examination is a state-level examination.

Providing a path for those students attempting for admissions in professional courses offered by various colleges established in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Providing admission in courses such as engineering, agriculture, etc. The tentative date is 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd & 24th April 2020. For further details check the apsche.org which also the official website or get brief below-

Important Dates-

The notification shall be pass on-4th week of February 2020

The end date for submission of the application (without late fee)-Last week of March 2020

The end date of application submission (with late fee)-3rd week of April 2020

Mock Test-March 2020

Starting of Application correction-April 2020

Hall ticket download-3rd the week of April 2020

The exam date -3rd or 4th week of April 2020

The issue of Preliminary Key-Last week of April 2020

The end Date of submitting objections for Preliminary Key-1st week of May 2020

Rank announcement the plus-1st week of May 2020

Issue of Rank Card-2nd the week of May 2020

Commencing of Counselling process-2nd week of June 2020

The official website to get more details on the examination is https://apeamcet.nic.in/ .

The candidate shall note that they need to send the AP EAMCET 2020 application form from the fourth week of February 2020 without delay of the fee. And the AP EAMCET 2020 revision in the application in the month of April 2020. The submission of the application form with the anticipated late fee until the third week of April 2020. Also, note that AP law CET will be carried on 8th May 2020 respectively.

For extra details check the official notification and stay updated through our page.

