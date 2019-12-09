North Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply for 296 Vacancies of Apprentice Posts on ncr.indianrailways.gov.in

North Central Railway Recruitment 2019

Career news coming out from the north central Railway has given the notification for the apprentice post in the recruitment process. The posts available are Fitter, Electrician, Machinist, Welder, Carpenter, Painter, information technology department, plumber, draftsman, wireman, health sanitary Jobs.

Interested candidates are asked to go through eligibility column and then apply for the post.

Important dates:

Last date to submit application for this recruitment process will be on 10th Jan 2020.

Name of the Event Dates Last Date to apply 10th January 2020

The official website of North central railway to get more details on the recruitment is https://ncr.indianrailways.gov.in/ .

Vacancy Details:

Fitter – 60 Posts

Welder – 10 Posts

Machinist – 10 Posts

Painter – 12 Posts

Carpenter – 14 Posts

Electrician – 90 Posts

Information Technology and Electronics System Maintenance – 15 Posts

Plumber – 16

Draftsman (Civil) -12

Stenographer (English) – 20

Wireman – 16

Educational Qualification:

10th class examination or its equivalent in 10+2 system with minimum 50% marks

ITI passed certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to any recognized university.

How to apply for the post?

The eligible candidates are advised to apply according to the prescribed formats and send the application to the posts in the prescribed format asked by the commission and to send the application to the office which is the below address:

Railway manager personnel department, north central, Agra Cantt – 284001.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of North Central Railway for latest updates and timely information on the recruitment examination.

Also read, North Central Railway 2019 Recruitment.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xHr9PUkGmbE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

North Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply for 296 Vacancies of Apprentice Posts on ncr.indianrailways.gov.in was last modified:

Read More