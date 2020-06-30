NMAT by GMAC 2020 – New Exam Pattern – Read More at PaGaLGuY

In an exclusive decision made by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), NMAT examination will be conducted with a modified test pattern with lesser quantitative ability questions.

However, the examination would be centrally based like the previous years. The change in the test pattern would allow students to solve questions in more time as compared to the previous years.

The GMAC has issued the examination pattern with a distinguishable structure as compared to the prior years. The examination and registration plan are to be announced soon with other essential details like application, rescheduling and retakes dates.

However, the exam would be centre-based and will be conducted in over 57 cities of India on the scheduled date. There is a possibility of announced dates undergoing further changes as per the pandemic situation.

However, the restructured exam pattern will ensure that fewer questions would be asked with better time availability for every question. Moreover, the quantitative segment would hold less weightage and therefore, would attract numerous aspirants coming from a non-engineer background.

The NMAT is well-known as one of the most top-notch national MBA entrance examinations that are accepted by prominent universities for flagship courses. NMIMS University Mumbai accepts the examination for enrolling aspirants for a 2-year MBA program.

Several other private universities like the Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida, VIT in Vellore, LM Thapar University in Chandigarh, Vijaybhoomi University in Mumbai and ICFAI University in Hyderabad accept the entrance examination for further enrolment.

Admission for specialized programmes running in prominent b-schools like ISB, XIMB and SPJIMR also accept aspirants for admission process.

Here is a list of expected dates for the NMAT 2020 entrance examination

However, these dates are not finalized, and further changes may occur as per the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Examination activity Expected date of commencement Expected last date Registration and Application procedure for the next session The first week of August 2020 The first week of October 2020 NMAT Entrance Exam Date The first week of October 2020 The third week of December 2020 NMAT 2020 Result announcement Date The third week of January 2021

Here is a list of the modification done to the examination pattern and other procedure for NMAT 2020 Admission

The number of questions reduced. However, the time duration remains the same.

The most distinct change in the test pattern is the elimination of questions and less weightage to the quantitative section. The questions would be divided into three segments like before. However, here are the prominent changes explained in the question paper

A limited number of questions

The test paper will feature a total of 108 questions, which is 12 questions less than the previous year examination. The prior year featured a total of 120 questions in the paper. However, a 2-hour duration remains the same. Hence, it is a great advantage to the aspirants.

Changes in the sectional distribution

The exam will feature a total of 3 sections based on different disciplines. However, this year, the board made a few changes in the sectional divisions as well.

The changes are listed in the below table.

Section division No. of questions in 2020 No. of questions in 2019 Section 1- Language and Grammar skills 36 32 Section 2- Logical Reasoning Abilities 36 40 Section 3- Quantitative reasoning 36 48 Total Questions 108 120

Change in Time Duration per section

Due to the change and elimination of questions from each section, the time duration allotted for every part would face changes as well.

The prominent changes are depicted below.

Section division Time duration in the year 2020 (in min) Time duration in the year 2019 (in min) Section1- Language and Grammar section 28 22 Section2- Logical Reasoning Abilities 40 38 Section3- Quantitative Reasoning 52 60

According to the above data, the total time duration for NMAT 2020 and 2019 would remain the same. However, the sectional duration changed accordingly.

The quantitative section witnessed a weightage drop from 40 per cent to 33 per cent. Moreover, the language and grammar section witnessed a weightage rise from 26 per cent in 2019 to 33 per cent in 2020. Therefore, candidates coming from the non-engineer backgrounds would be a great advantage.

A shorter window expected for the NMAT 2020 Registration process.

The NMAT 2020 registration window is expected to be reduced to 2 months as compared to the previous 3-month long window. The registration window is expected to be opened between August and the first week of October 2020.

Due to the reduction in registration time duration, aspirants are advised to book their preferred slots. Also, the present registration window now follows the same pattern of other top MBA examinations like CAT and XAT.

Key changes in the scoring pattern.

Due to the change in the test pattern, the scoring possibilities have also faced further changes. The score would now be awarded in a range of 36 to 360 marks, and this range would be standardized for every section. The score range for every section is expected to be between 12 to 120 marks. Therefore, the total range would be between 36 to 360 marks.

The NMAT exam conducting body has also issued guidelines for the calculation process. The questions an aspirant will receive would be based on his or her abilities.

Moreover, the high scoring candidate would be made to answer more difficult questions as compared to other aspirants. The authorities will initially obtain the aspirant’s final capabilities and then modify it to a standard score between 12 to 120 marks

The conducting body has ensured that the pattern would be candidate friendly and is designed to curb the aftermaths and the issues faced due to the pandemic situation in the country.

Once the result is declared, and the scorecard is made available online, the candidates are recommended to download it within a 48-hour time duration. Also, the final percentile is expected to be released in the third week of January 2021.

