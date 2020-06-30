The Revision of the UGC Exam Guidelines in Crisis of COVID-19

As the cases of COVID-19 is escalating fast, exams for the students of final-year in universities face the danger of being canceled in India; the government officials have confirmed this. The UGC (University Grants Commission) on Wednesday requested the academic calendar and expert committee to conduct a review and submit a report post revising its guidelines.

Change in guideline

The examination guidelines of UGC can be revised for including some options, like the previous semester and internal assessment results for assessing students of this year.

If the government sources are believed that there is a chance of the new session to begin in October.

The development following the HRD ministry requested the UGC study its guidelines to be mindful of the extraordinary situations because of the pandemic.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has counseled the @uge_india for revising the guidelines that have been issued for intermediate, academic semester exams and academic calendar. However, the foundation for the revised guidelines would be safe and healthy teachers, staff, and students.

Different schools and universities from all across the nation began to close down from 16th March following the center’s announcement for shutting down. This initiative was taken to stop the spread of coronavirus. So, when a nationwide lockdown got announced on 24th March, schools and colleges too got closed.

Affected every state

Meanwhile, several states have scrapped their board examinations for the ongoing crisis. UGC constituted a couple of committees to make important decisions on matters connected to academic loss because of lockdown. Additionally, it took every necessary measure for beginning the academic session post the lockdown.

Class XII CBSE board exam

However, the decision for scrapping the remaining examinations of Class XII CBSE board that was planned between the 1st and 15th of July regarding the escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases is going to be taken soon, according to the reports of the Centre.

The government and the CBSE are conscious of the students’ anxiousness. So, authorities will decide on this matter immediately, as reported by Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General, in a bench led by Justice A M Khanwilkar. It also has Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dinesh Maheswari.

In the top court, some students’ parents filed a plea for declaring the results based on the examination, which was conducted early besides the marks of the internal assessment of the remaining subjects.

Source – DNA India.

Read More