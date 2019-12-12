Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 300 General Officer Scale 2 and 3 at bankofmaharashtra.in, Steps How to Apply

Bank of Maharashtra has a long history of commercial activity in India. It is one of the most popular banks in India and has branches in several Indian cities. Primarily functioning in the financial capital of India, Bank of Maharashtra is known for effective functioning. Thus, the recruitment opportunities provided by this bank are highly sought after.

A large number of vacancies were recently notified by the Bank of Maharashtra. One must look into the details of this recruitment drive and apply for the post if they are eligible. The application process by Bank of Maharashtra is conducted through the online mode.

There are a total of 300 vacancies in the Bank of Maharashtra. These vacancies are for the post of General Officers in Scale II and Scale III. One can check out the number of vacancies available for each of the given posts –

General Officer Scale II : 200 vacancies

General Officer Scale III : 100 vacancies

Before making the application, candidates court check out the eligibility criteria for each of the given posts. An application should only be made if the candidates are eligible for the post they are interested in. The eligibility criteria are –

General Officer Scale II –

Candidates should have a Bachelors degree in any subject.

They should have scored an aggregate of 60% in the bachelor’s degree.

It is mandatory that they have a good knowledge of computers.

They should have at least 2 years post qualification experience as an officer in a scheduled commercial bank.

The maximum age of application is 35 years.

General Officer Scale III –

Candidates should have a Bachelors degree in any subject.

They should have scored an aggregate of 60% in the bachelor’s degree.

It is mandatory that they have a good knowledge of computers.

The maximum age of application is 38 years.

Candidates can make their application from the official website of Bank of Maharashtra. In order to apply then can follow a few simple steps –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, which is https://www.bankofmaharashtra.in/

Step-2 : Go to the Careers tab on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Click on the link pertaining to the application for the posts given above.

Step-4 : Fill in the details on the application form meticulously.

Step-5 : Make the payment of the application fees.

Step-6 : Submit the application form.

Step-7 : Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future references.

The application process for the stated posts started on 11th December 2019. Candidates must make their applications by the 31st December 2019. Candidates will be selected by an online examination that will be conducted by the IBPS. This will be followed by an interview of the qualifying candidates on the basis on the ranks obtained by them.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

Question: How many vacancies are available for the General Officer posts?

Answer: A total of 300 vacancies are available for the post of General Officers in Bank of Maharashtra.

Question: What is the official website URL for Bank of Maharashtra?

Answer: The official website URL of Bank of Maharashtra is https://www.bankofmaharashtra.in/

Question: What is the last date for making the application?

Answer: A candidate must make their application by the 31st of December 2019.

Question: What is the selection procedure for the given posts?

Answer: The selection of the candidates will be on the basis on an online test followed by a personal interview.

