New IITs, IIMs and AIIMS Emergence Attempted to Revamp the Education Policy in India

Education has always been one of the most important aspects of Indian society, but its importance has reached newer heights in the last decade.

While the school education has gone through many ups and downs but undoubtedly in the last decade the overhaul of the education policy and emergence of new IITs, IIMs and AIIMS have taken the spotlight.

In order to improve the employability of the students, various government bodies have attempted to revamp the school and college education in India. Moreover, school learning is also undergoing rapid changes with art-integrated approach fast replacing the usual model of teaching.

Here are some of the major highlights in the field of education in the last decade that has contributed to the evolution of education in India: –

Right to Education was touted as one of the biggest reforms in the field of education. When the law came into force in the year 2010, it mandated free and compulsory school education for all children within the age bracket of 6 years to 14 years. Moreover, it mandated that 25%of seats in private schools shall be reserved for students from the underprivileged sections of the society. Earlier the act mandated that no kid should be detained in classes 5 and 8 but this provision was later withdrawn through an amendment. Though towards the end of 2019, the government has been facing protests from parents and organisations to extend the ambit of right to education till class 12 . Pariksha Pe Charcha with the Prime Minister: – This was an initiative from the PM Modi to connect with younger students and help them manage the stress of the board examinations. The first session of this program was held in 2018 about one month before the exams and was aimed at helping students get the perspective of the exam and learn how to manage the stress that comes with the exam. The second session of the program was held in 2019 and included parents as well as college students who got a chance to interact with the Prime Minister.

The Fit India movement aims to highlight the importance of good health and physical education during the schooling years. As a part of this initiative, physical education was made a compulsory subject till class 8 . Swachh Vidyalaya Ranking: – This ranking system was introduced in the year 2016-2017 and was aimed at encouraging and awarding the schools who have taken exemplary steps in the areas concerning hygiene, water, and sanitation. As a matter of fact, the Right to Education Act also mandates separate toilets for girls and boys; and ensure the availability of clean and potable water for the students.

