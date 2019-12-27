Odisha Board Class 10th Exam 2020

The annual exam for High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2020 by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is scheduled to start from 19th February 2020. Students appearing in this exam must prepare themselves well for the examination.

This release of the exam schedule has been announced by the BSE President Ramashis Hazra on Tuesday. The exam will begin on 19th February and will continue till 2nd March 2020.

It has been stated by the Controller of the Examination Nihar Ranjan Mohanty that all streams of the matriculation examination like regular, ex-regular, correspondence, state open school certificate and madhyama (Sanskrit) examinations will be held on different days between February 19 and March 2.

The official web page to get more details on the Odisha Board exam schedule is http://bseodisha.nic.in/ .

Steps to download Class 10th Board Exam 2020 Schedule:

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha.

Click on the “Exam Schedule 2020” link on the home page.

Check and download the Exam schedule.

Take a print of the exam schedule for future use.

Exam Pattern:

The examinations for all papers will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm every day, except the mathematics paper.

An additional 15-minute time will be allotted to answer the mathematics paper.

There will be no multiple-choice answer questions.

Keep visiting the BSE Odisha website for more information and timely updates.

<noscript><iframe title="Odisha Annual Matric Exams 2020 From February 19" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BS3bMEuiJYE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Odisha Board Class 10th Exam Starts from 19th Feb 2020 was last modified:

Read More