FORE School of Management Already Records 80% Placement for the Current Batch

With the placement season going on in full swing, 80% students of the 2018-20 batch at FORE School of Management have already been placed. This trend is keeping in line with the previous years as the institute has been witnessing a steady growth in the campus placement. Sectors that are leading the placements include IT/ITeS, FMCG, Consulting domains, Market Research, Banking, Automobile, Pharma, E-Commerce, Telecom, Media, FSI, and Manufacturing.

Overall the highest numbers of offers came from the IT/ITES sector followed by FSI. Top recruiters include HCL, Dell, Asian Paints, Cognizant, Hexaware, Relaxo Footwear, ITC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HCL, EYGDS, Vikram Solar, Hero FinCorp, Evalueserve, GEP, Mindtree, Mahindra Comviva, Chai Point, Deloitte USI, Zydus, and Nestle.

Dean of the Corporate Relations at Fore School, Prof. Rajneesh Chauhan said that “The impressive performances of students during internship programs have been one of the reasons for companies to roll out offers early. There has been 22 Pre-placement Offers (PPOs) and Pre Placement Interviews (PPIs).”

The highest package offered for the 2017-19 batch was Rs. 31 Lakhs while the average package was Rs. 10.8 Lakhs.

The summer internship program is going great as well for the batch of 2019-21. Some of the leading recruiters participating in the summer internship placement program are Wall Street Advisory & Siemens & Ken Research, GEP, Nestle, GET Global Boston Scientific, Genpact, Indospirit, MyMoneyMantra, Hughes Systique, HSBC, and KPMG. The highest stipend offered being Rs. 1.5 Lakhs for a period of eight weeks.

Admissions 2020-22: While the placement season is going on, FORE School of Management has reopened the application window for its courses. Interested students can now apply for PGDM, PGDM Financial Management, and PGDM International Business. Students can apply on or before 25th January 2020 using their CAT/GMAT/XAT scores. Selection of the candidates will be based on the following factors: –

CAT/XAT/GMAT Score – 35%

Business Awareness and Quiz – 5%

Extempore – 5%

Written Ability Test – 10%

Past Academic Performance – 15%

Personal Interview – 20%

Work Experience – 10%

Cultural and Gender Diversity – 5% (Additional Weightage)

Students who are interested in applying for admission can apply online @ http://admissions.fsm.ac.in. For further details, the students can obtain information from the admission office by sending an email to by admissions@fsm.ac.in. or calling on the following numbers +91 – 11 – 26569996; +91 – 11 – 41242415.

