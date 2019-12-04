TNAHD Recruitment 2019: Apply for 583 Livestock Inspector – Grade II Post, Get Direct Link to Download Application Form

Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences which the TNAHD has released the notification for the recruitment of Livestock Inspector Grade II.

The job for the Livestock Inspector is filled with responsibility for inspection of animals, to report disease condition in the state and advising livestock owners on various aspects related to animal husbandry.

There are total of 583 vacancies and the application form can be downloaded from official website which is tn.gov.in.

It should be noted that the notification is only in Tamil Language. And only candidates who have cleared the class 12th examination can apply for the posts.

Vacancy Details

Interested candidates can see below the number of vacancies released by Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department (TNAHD) :-

SC A – 35

SC – 35

ST – 35

MBC – 32

BC – 32

BCM – 32

GT – 30

Eligibility Criteria

The maximum age for the general candidates is 30 years, for SC, SC A, ST, destitute widows is 35 years and 32 years for BC, MBC / DNC candidates. And for SCA, SC, ST, MBC, BC, BCM category candidates who have completed degree the maximum age limit is relaxed up to 46 years of age.

Application Procedure

Candidates would need to download the application form as application needs to submit in offline mode only. They would need to download, print and fill the application form. The form needs to be submitted along with the application fee which is RS 100 for all candidates.

The application form along with the fees should be submitted before 20th December 2019 and application would be rejected after the last date and form submitted without fees.

To download the TNAHD recruitment 2019 notification and application form, prospective jobseekers can go to tn.gov.in/job opportunity and by Clicking the text “Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services – Recruitment of Livestock Inspector – Grade II – Training – Advertisement and Application – Last Date – 20th December 2019” will open the required document.

TNAHD Recruitment 2019: Apply for 583 Livestock Inspector – Grade II Post, Get Direct Link to Download Application Form was last modified:

Read More