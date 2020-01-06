NEET 2020 Registration Closing today on ntaneet.nic.in; Check Details here

NEET 2020 Registration

Today that is 06th January 2020 is the last day to submit the application form for NEET – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. Therefore, all those candidates who are interested in applying for NEET 2020 undergraduate examination are recommended to fill the application at earliest before 11:50 pm tonight.

The online application is accepted through the official website which is ntaneet.nic.in and this link would not be available after 06th January 2020 from 11:50 PM. National Testing Agency would conduct the NEET examination on 03rd May 2020 and the timings of the examination would be from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM. This examination is crucial for all those who wish to pursue MBBS or BDS courses in the country or abroad.

The NEET exam would be held as pen and paper method and students are highly recommended to prepare well for the examination. It is now considered as the important examination as the NEET scores would be needed for the admission to AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS programs as well.

The official website to get further details is www.ntaneet.nic.in .

It is necessary for the students to visit the official website for more details and apply through the online mode. Candidates would need to fill the application form accurately online as there would be document verification too.

Students would need a valid mobile number and email ID which is needed for the registration for the examination. It is mandatory for the students to upload the scanned photograph and signature along with the form. It should be noted that no other document is uploaded apart from photograph and signature. Students who will qualify the NEET examination would be called for the document verification round. All the necessary documents would be verified in this round and students would need to bring the original certificates with them.

The application form will only be accepted for those students who have filled the application fee along with the form online.

