TNTRB 2019 Computer Instructor Selection List Released on trb.tn.nic.in; Check Details here

TNTRB 2019 Computer Instructor Selection List

The provisional selection list for the 2019 Computer Instructor recruitment has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB). Candidates appeared in the TNTRB 2019 exam can check the selection list once released on the official website of TNTRB.

The merit list got released on January 12th, 2020. This selection list is purely provisional and came due to the outcome of petitions pending at the Hon’ble High Court of Madras and also the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court as per the sources.

The notification for the recruitment had been released by the TRB in March of 2019 and the application process was held from March 20th to April 10th, 2019. This recruitment drive is being held to fulfil the vacancy of 814 posts.

The site to get more details on the recruitment is www.trb.tn.nic.in . A total number of 1,565 candidates have been shortlisted for the CV round.

Steps to download the TNTRB 2019 Computer Instructor selection list:

Visit the official web page of TNTRB as mentioned above.

Click on the “TNTRB 2019 Computer Instructor selection list” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the merit list.

Check and download the TNTRB 2019 Computer Instructor selection list.

Here is the direct link to access the TNTRB Computer Instructor result.

The TNTRB examination for the Computer Instructor was conducted from June 23th to Jane 27th, 2019 and the result was declared on November 25th, 2019.

The selected candidates must go through certificate verification process in Chennai from January 8th to January 10th, 2020 and now the provisional selection list has been released.

