NEET 2020 Coaching Schedule Postponed in Tamil Nadu due to Local Body Polls

The school education department has decided to postponed its coaching classes for National Eligibility -cum – Entrance – Test (NEET) due to the local body polls from 26th December 2019 to 30th December 2019. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate, flourished from All India Pre-Medical Test is an entrance examination in India for students who dream to study undergraduate medical courses and dental courses in government or private medical colleges and dental colleges in India.

The duration for the NEET coaching was scheduled for full day from 9 AM till evening during the half yearly exam holidays.

According to the words of the headmaster in charge of NEET coaching, “We had planned classes for Physics, chemistry, biology and unit tests on these four days. But, most of the teachers have got election duties on 27th December and 30th December 2019. It is not possible to conduct the classes without the teachers”.

Candidates can get more details on the NEET 2020 examination from the official website, https://ntaneet.nic.in/ .

It has been observed that around 11,000 students from government and government-aided schools would take NEET coaching at 412 centres.

With the ongoing local polls most of centres out of 412 have been designated as counting centres and polling booths for the elections. The officials said, “The day before and on the day of election, no student will be allowed inside the polling booths. Hence, we have decided to postpone the classes”

Officials also added that the students will not miss any classes due to election. The classes just have been postponed for few days. The classes will be conducted next month.

Though the teachers have the concern that the decision to postpone the classes will affect the preparations of the students as the half-yearly exams holiday is a relatively free time for class XII students before their annual exams.

