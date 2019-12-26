Life-Changing experience at Jindal Global University | JGBS

Hello Namaste!

My name is Apoorv Chaturvedi and I am an extremely proud alumnus of O.P Jindal Global University. Firstly, I would like to congratulate the university for completing 10 successful glorified years. Talking about my journey in JGU, I started my MBA journey from Jindal Global Business School in 2016. It was a beautiful and life-changing experience of my life. I feel blessed that I had chosen the right college at the right time. The best thing I like about JGU is, on a very broader note that there are many universities that use this term global in their name, but JGU is one university that lives up with that global term. If I talk about academics, I got an opportunity to learn about the law department, international affairs, and liberal art subjects.

The best part about JGU is that it allows you to learn and grow in every aspect. The experience of meeting best in class professors from across the globe, classmates from across the country and the interaction and the learning is something the makes you grow in life. With 2020 coming up, one has to be very smart to survive in the corporate world and JGU is one university which makes you smart in every term, not just the knowledge and academic term but in the overall development. I am in touch with most of my professors, my friends, my classmates, my seniors & my juniors. I feel connected and get an extremely positive vibe with everyone who is a part of JGU. The overall vibes in the atmosphere, the aura in JGU is really amazing, starting from the vice-chancellor to the guys who are there in the canteen selling you a coke or a coffee. If I talk about how it had helped me in my career, I am an actor by profession, I would say the whole experience of those two years made me really understand myself and improved my personality, broadened my horizon and my vision. You don’t realize but you learn a lot when you observe people and Jindal is a place where you learn a lot. There are people from all over the globe and you learn a lot from them. JGU also gave me the opportunity to do a diploma from the University of Bordeaux, France. I was really dumbstruck by the kind of respect I got there just because I was a student of JGU and the way people look at this university globally is brilliant. I feel blessed to be a part of it.

– Apoorv Chaturvedi

MBA 2016-18,

JGBS.

