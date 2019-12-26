KSEEB SSLC 2020: Board Exam Duration Increased by 15-30 minutes

KSEEB SSLC 2020

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the notification to increase the duration of the examination for 15 to 20 mins. The duration has been extended due to the change in the question paper format. Candidates are requested to visit the official website to know the changes in the exam pattern for each paper. It is mandatory for the candidates to know the updates regarding the exam pattern so that they can prepare accordingly

Statements

V Sumangala who is director of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board stated that the update for the exam duration released along with the publication of timetable. The duration for the first language and core subjects has been increased by 15 mins each and the duration for third languages has increased by 30 mins each.

According to the words of Krishna, block education officer (Mysuru Rural), “Additional time will be provided to all subjects. In the question paper pattern, the number of multiple-choice questions and one-word answers have been reduced”.

Candidates appearing in the exam can get to know more about the exam pattern from http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/ .

Exam Pattern

The board has decided to reduce the one-word questions and one-word questions from 23 marks to 17 marks and three-mark questions have been increased from 27 to 33 marks in the first language.

And in the second language, one-mark multiple choice questions have been reduced from 8 to 4 marks, one-word questions have been reduced from 16 to 12 marks, two marks questions have been reduced from 24 marks to 16 marks and four-mark questions have been reduced from 20 to 16 marks. The board has increased the three-mark questions for the second language from 12 to 27 marks and also added the five-mark questions.

The board has made the similar changes in the social sciences, science, mathematics, and third language papers.

Candidates are requested to note the updates while preparing for the examination.

Also read, Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Board Exam 2020 Schedule.

<noscript><iframe title="How to write SSLC BOARD EXAM 2020 | Questions Paper & Answer Booklet Details | Karnataka SSLC Board" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/warOiTec-ww?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

KSEEB SSLC 2020: Board Exam Duration Increased by 15-30 minutes was last modified:

Read More