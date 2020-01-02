Allahabad HC Admit Card 2020 Released on allahabadhighcourt.in; Exam on 12th Jan

Allahabad HC Admit Card 2020

Allahabad HC Admit Card 2020 for Review Officer and Computer Assistant posts has been released by the Allahabad High Court. Candidates applied for this recruitment exam 2019 can download their admit card from the official website of Allahabad High Court.

The recruitment examination for Review Officer and Computer Assistant is scheduled to be held on January 12, 2020. The admit card downloading process started on 20th December 2019 and will be ending on 12th January 2020.

The admit card for Allahabad HC 2019 is one of the mandatory documents to be carried to the exam centre. So, candidates appearing in Allahabad HC recruitment exam are required to carry their admit card along with any of their photo identity card.

The official website to download the Allahabad HC Admit Card 2020 and check the details on the examination is www.allahabadhighcourt.in . Candidates must go through the mentioned instructions to download the admit card.

Allahabad HC Admit Card 2020 Downloading Process:

Visit the official site of the Allahabad HC as mentioned above in the paragraph.

Click on the “Allahabad HC Admit Card 2020” link for Review Officer and Computer Assistant posts.

Enter the credentials like login id and date of birth.

Your admit card 2019 will get displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and also download it.

You can also keep a hard copy of the admit card for further need.

This recruitment exam 2019 is being held to fulfil 132 Review Officer posts and 15 Computer Assistant posts in the organisation.

The application process for the recruitment exam was started on September 30, 2019 and ended on October 21, 2019. Stay tuned to the official website for more updates on the recruitment exam to be held in future.

