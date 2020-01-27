BPSC Assistant Mains Exam 2020 Admit Card Released Today on bpsc.bih.nic.in; Exam on 1st Feb

BPSC Assistant Mains Exam 2020 Admit Card

The BPSC Assistant Mains Re-Exam Admit Card 2020 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The exam dates have also been released on the official website of BPSC. Candidates applied for this BPSC exam can download their admit card from the official website.

The BPSC Assistant Mains Exam is scheduled to be on 01 February 2020 in two sittings. Exam will be held for two papers including General Hindi and General Knowledge.

Exam for General Hindi will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., whereas General Knowledge exam will be held in the second sittings from 2.00 p.m. to 4.15 p.m.

Candidates qualifying in the prelim’s examination would be able to appear for the BPSC Assistant Mains Exam 2020. One must follow the below mentioned instructions in order to download the admit card for BPSC Assistant Mains Exam.

The site to get more details on the BPSC Assistant Mains Exam and to download the admit card to appear for the exam is www.bpsc.bih.nic.in .

Steps to download BPSC Assistant Mains Exam Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of BPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “BPSC Assistant Mains Exam Admit Card 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials required to download the admit card.

Check and download the BPSC Assistant Mains Exam Admit Card 2020.

Take a print of the BPSC Assistant Mains Exam Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

The direct web-link to download the 2020 admit card is here, Direct Link for BPSC Assistant Mains Exam Admit Card 2020 .

This recruitment notification has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for recruitment of Assistant posts against advertisement no-Advt. No. 08/2018.

Keep checking the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Recruitment Process and exam.

