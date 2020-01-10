My Journey at SDMIMD

At SDMIMD, amidst the state-of-the-art infrastructure, we have had the opportunity to pursue our PGDM under the valuable guidance of intellectual faculties with rich industry experience, who are available round the clock to guide us in all our academic endeavours.

With an emphasis on holistic learning, the pedagogy involves practical learning through application-based case studies, seminars and presentations, live projects, research assistance, etc.

We have also received enormous exposure to a host of national and international conferences and events conducted by premier institutions and organizations across the globe, which has widened our knowledge horizons. By frequently interacting with the industry experts, practicing executives and academicians from across the globe, we the students of SDMIMD are more confident and motivated to take up any kind of assignments without any hesitation. The institute also has several student-driven committees which value the interests of students and ensure their all-round development.

The administrative staff of the institute are available all through the year and cater to the smallest of the needs of the students within a short span of time.

With students from 22 states of the country, we have had the opportunity to learn and practice diversity and inclusion in its true sense.

Studying in SDMIMD is truly a privilege for a student aspiring to be a corporate leader. It is a home away from home for us and I would cherish every moment spent here for a lifetime.

Karshini Tyagarajan,

PGDM 2020-22.

To know more about SDMIMD, join the [Official] SDMIMD Admissions 2020-22 group.

Read More