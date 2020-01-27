Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020 Out on irrigationassam.cbtexam.in; Exam on 1st and 2nd Feb

Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020

The admit card for the recruitment of Section Assistant posts has been released by the Irrigation Department, Assam. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of Assam Government.

Candidates must furnish their login id and other credentials on the official website in order to download the Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020. The Irrigation Department, Assam Section Assistant post exam is scheduled to be held on February 1 & 2, 2020 in all districts in the state.

Candidates applied for Section Assistant posts under Irrigation Department, Assam, can download their admit card from the official website on which they can get all the details about the exam. One can also download the 2020 admit card from the direct link mentioned below.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020 is www.irrigationassam.cbtexam.in .

Steps to download Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of Assam Govt. Section as mentioned above.

Click on the “http://irrigationassam.cbtexam.in/Candidate/ExistingUser.aspx” given on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Enter the registration credentials required to login.

Check and download the Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020

Take a print of the Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020 for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Direct Link for Assam Govt. Section Asst Admit Card 2020.

The application has been invited by the Irrigation Department, Assam for fulfilling the requirement of 643 posts of Section Asst and Others.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website of Irrigation Department, Assam for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Section Assistant posts.

