    More than 7 Lakh Vacancies in Central Government Departments, Check here for Vacancies detail by the SSC, RRB, and Department of posts is in progress

    Latest Vacancies in Government Department, More than 7 Lakh Vacancies in Central Government Departments, Check here for Vacancies detail by the SSC, RRB, and Department of posts is in progress.

    Latest Vacancies in Government Department

    The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) has started the recruitment process to fill up to 1.5 lakh during the year 2019 to 2020.

    Around 7 lakhs posts are lying vacant in various central government departments. As of 1st March last year, out of total 683823 vacancies, a total of 574289 are in Group C, 89638 in Group B and 19896 in Group A category, Ministry of State for Personnel, informed Jitendra Singh.

    The SSC has started the recruitment process to fill those vacant posts. Through the ongoing recruitment process, the commission will fill up 1.5 lakh vacancies during the year 2019 to 2020.

    During 2017 to 2018, central employment notification for 127573 combined vacancies of various and level 1 post and Group C were notified by the Ministry of Railways and Railway Recruitment Board for new and future vacancies to arise in 2 years time.

    Another 5 CEN’s covering 156138 vacancies of various Group C and Level – 1 posts were also issued in 2018 to 2019, the minister said.

    The department of posts has also conducted the exam and notified to fill up 19500 vacancies other than those to be filled up through SSC, in various grades. Thus recruitment process to fill up 408591 vacancies by the SSC, RRB, and department of posts, is in progress.

    To lessen the enrolment cycle, enrolling agencies have switched over to computer-based or CBT online test, and interview for non-gazetted posts has been stopped with effect from 1st January 2016 and a provisional appointment is being made pending verification of a past history of the candidates.

    The ministry of Personnel monitors the growth in filling up of backlog vacancies for OBC, SC, and ST with 10 ministries and departments, having more than 90% of the employees in the central government.

