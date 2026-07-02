SP Jain School of Global Management announced the placement outcomes for its Master of Global Business (MGB) program for the period of May 2025 to May 2026. Nearly two thirds of graduates are starting their careers outside India, with 65.26% securing international placements and 84.36% completing international internships.

Graduates with prior work experience reported an average four-fold increase in post-program earnings. The batch secured a highest compensation package of INR 58.16 lakh, with an average package of INR 23.42 lakh. The programme comprises 12 months of academic coursework followed by a four-month industry internship.

Technology emerged as the dominant hiring sector, accounting for 42% of placements—a shift that reflects growing employer preference for management professionals who can work at the intersection of business and technology. Financial services and manufacturing followed at 16% each, with consulting at 13%.

The recruiter mix spanned global majors and high-growth organisations across sectors, including Apple, Deloitte, DP World, CEVA Logistics, Grant Thornton, Global Financial Consultants, Hilti, Becton Dickinson, Aon, Siemens Healthineers, Andersen, Protiviti, Frost & Sullivan, Puma, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharaf DG, E-max (Landmark Group), Jones Lang LaSalle, Honeywell, Dabur, Himalaya Wellness, ANDS, Henkel, Swiggy, Nothing Technology, Unimas Consulting and Urban Company, among others.

“The MGB program is designed to be a transformational experience — one that shapes not just what our graduates know, but how they think and what they aspire to. When students, with limited or no experience at all, study and work across Singapore, Dubai and London before they graduate, it changes their mindset entirely. The outcomes we are seeing this year—the international placements, the salary progression, the breadth of organisations hiring our graduates—are a direct reflection of that. Employers are looking for management professionals who can bridge business and technology across markets and cultures, and the MGB is built to produce exactly that,” said Dr Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the MGB and Global MBA programs at SP Jain Global.

Among the school’s recent placements is Devansh Pandya, who has joined Apple India as an SAP Functional Analyst. “The MGB program changes how you think, not just what you know. Studying across multiple cities and working on real business challenges gave me a perspective and problem-solving ability I could not have developed in a conventional classroom. When I walked into my interviews at Apple, I was drawing on experiences that were genuinely mine—not just theory. Starting my career as an SAP Functional Analyst at Apple India feels like a natural extension of everything the programme prepared me for,” said Pandya.

The MGB program is designed for fresh graduates and early-career professionals seeking global management exposure.

ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL):

SP Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, SP Jain Global is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Economist.

S P Jain Global is registered as an Institute of Higher Education by the Australian Government’s Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. The School is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) with Skills Future Singapore Agency (SSG) and permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai, UAE. Click here to read more.

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