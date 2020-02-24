MDI Gurgaon Important Admission Guideline 2020

MDI Gurgaon Important Admission Guideline :

Candidates interested in applying for any programme in MDI Gurgaon must follow the following guidelines. Except for the PGP-PPM, the application process of all courses is completely online. Applicants for any programme must visit the official website of MDI Gurgaon- www.mdi.ac.in Read the instructions thoroughly (check eligibility criteria, important dates, etc) before applying. Candidates are required to ensure that they have a working and valid email-ID throughout the admission process. All application fees are non-refundable. There are different application fee for different programmes.

PGPM/PGPHRM/PGP-IM 2020-2022

Eligibility for PGPM/ PGP-HRM

50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.

A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree.

For PGP-IM

50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.

A minimum of 50% marks in a 4-years (minimum) Bachelor’s Degree.

A minimum of 1 year of work experience as of 31st December 2019.

Accepted Scores

CAT 2019/GMAT

Executive NMP 2020

Eligibility

50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.

A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree.

A minimum of 5 years of executive work experience as of 31st December 2019.

Accepted Scores

CAT 2019/ GMAT

PGP-PPM 2020 (Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy & Management)

Eligibility

Only DoPT Sponsored Candidates are eligible for this programme.

Officers of All India Services, Central Services, Faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes and also officers of the State Civil Services (SCS)/Non-State Civil Services (Non-SCS).

Officers must have completed 5 years of service under Group ‘A’ by the commencement of

the programme.

At least 3 remaining service years after completion of the programme.

The officers must not have undergone any training Programme for a period of 12-weeks or more in India in 5 years before the date of commencement of this Programme.

Selection of this programme will be determined by Personal Interview.

PGDM Executive Management Program In Part-Time Mode 2020

Eligibility for April & October 2020 Intake

50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.

A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum 3 years of work experience as of March 2020 for the April 2020 Batch and 30th

September 2020 for the October 2020 Batch.

Accepted Scores

CAT 2019/GMAT/MDI Test

FPM/EFPM 2020

Eligibility

50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.

A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree.

Master Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade from an AICTE/AIU recognized university.

OR

A 5-year integrated Master’s Degree Programme in any discipline with minimum 60% marks, after completing 10+2.

Age Limit for EFPM: Minimum 35 years.

Work Experience for EFPM: Minimum 10 years of senior-level managerial work experience.

Accepted Scores

CAT/GMAT/GRE/UGC-JRF

Application Window (Dates)

FPM/EFPM: 10th 2019 to 31st March 2020

PGDM EMP Part-Time: For April 2020 Batch- 3rd December 2019 to 6th February 2020

For October 2020 Batch- 2nd June 2020 to 27th August 2020

PGP-PPM 2020: October / November 2019 to March 2020

NMP 2020: 2nd week of September 2019 to 8th January 2020

PGPM/PGPHRM/PGP-IM 2020: 2nd week of September 2019 to 22nd November 2019

