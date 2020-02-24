Home Articles
  • Articles

    • MDI Gurgaon Important Admission Guideline 2020

    Posted on by Vasudha

     MDI Gurgaon Important Admission Guideline :

    1. Candidates interested in applying for any programme in MDI Gurgaon must follow the following guidelines.
    2. Except for the PGP-PPM, the application process of all courses is completely online.
    3. Applicants for any programme must visit the official website of MDI Gurgaon- www.mdi.ac.in
    4. Read the instructions thoroughly (check eligibility criteria, important dates, etc) before applying.
    5. Candidates are required to ensure that they have a working and valid email-ID throughout the admission process.
    6. All application fees are non-refundable. There are different application fee for different programmes.

    PGPM/PGPHRM/PGP-IM 2020-2022

    Eligibility for PGPM/ PGP-HRM

    • 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.
    • A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree.

    For PGP-IM

    • 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.
    • A minimum of 50% marks in a 4-years (minimum) Bachelor’s Degree.
    • A minimum of 1 year of work experience as of 31st December 2019.

    Accepted Scores

    CAT 2019/GMAT

    Executive NMP 2020

    Eligibility

    • 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.
    • A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree.
    • A minimum of 5 years of executive work experience as of 31st December 2019.

    Accepted Scores

    CAT 2019/ GMAT

    PGP-PPM 2020 (Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy & Management)

    Eligibility

    • Only DoPT Sponsored Candidates are eligible for this programme.
    • Officers of All India Services, Central Services, Faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes and also officers of the State Civil Services (SCS)/Non-State Civil Services (Non-SCS).
    • Officers must have completed 5 years of service under Group ‘A’ by the commencement of
    • the programme.
    • At least 3 remaining service years after completion of the programme.
    • The officers must not have undergone any training Programme for a period of 12-weeks or more in India in 5 years before the date of commencement of this Programme.

    Selection of this programme will be determined by Personal Interview.

    PGDM Executive Management Program In Part-Time Mode 2020

    Eligibility for April & October 2020 Intake

    • 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.
    • A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree
    • Minimum 3 years of work experience as of March 2020 for the April 2020 Batch and 30th
    • September 2020 for the October 2020 Batch.

    Accepted Scores

    CAT 2019/GMAT/MDI Test

    FPM/EFPM 2020

    Eligibility

    • 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.
    • A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree.
    • Master Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade from an AICTE/AIU recognized university.

    OR

    A 5-year integrated Master’s Degree Programme in any discipline with minimum 60% marks, after completing 10+2.

    • Age Limit for EFPM: Minimum 35 years.
    • Work Experience for EFPM: Minimum 10 years of senior-level managerial work experience.

    Accepted Scores

    CAT/GMAT/GRE/UGC-JRF

    Application Window (Dates)

    FPM/EFPM: 10th 2019 to 31st March 2020

    PGDM EMP Part-Time: For April 2020 Batch- 3rd December 2019 to 6th February 2020

                                          For October 2020 Batch- 2nd June 2020 to 27th August 2020

    PGP-PPM 2020: October / November 2019 to March 2020

    NMP 2020: 2nd week of September 2019 to 8th January 2020

    PGPM/PGPHRM/PGP-IM 2020: 2nd week of September 2019 to 22nd November 2019

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MDI Gurgaon Admissions 2020-22

    Read Next