MDI Gurgaon Important Admission Guideline 2020
- Candidates interested in applying for any programme in MDI Gurgaon must follow the following guidelines.
- Except for the PGP-PPM, the application process of all courses is completely online.
- Applicants for any programme must visit the official website of MDI Gurgaon- www.mdi.ac.in
- Read the instructions thoroughly (check eligibility criteria, important dates, etc) before applying.
- Candidates are required to ensure that they have a working and valid email-ID throughout the admission process.
- All application fees are non-refundable. There are different application fee for different programmes.
PGPM/PGPHRM/PGP-IM 2020-2022
Eligibility for PGPM/ PGP-HRM
- 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.
- A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree.
For PGP-IM
- 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.
- A minimum of 50% marks in a 4-years (minimum) Bachelor’s Degree.
- A minimum of 1 year of work experience as of 31st December 2019.
Accepted Scores
CAT 2019/GMAT
Executive NMP 2020
Eligibility
- 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.
- A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree.
- A minimum of 5 years of executive work experience as of 31st December 2019.
Accepted Scores
CAT 2019/ GMAT
PGP-PPM 2020 (Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy & Management)
Eligibility
- Only DoPT Sponsored Candidates are eligible for this programme.
- Officers of All India Services, Central Services, Faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes and also officers of the State Civil Services (SCS)/Non-State Civil Services (Non-SCS).
- Officers must have completed 5 years of service under Group ‘A’ by the commencement of
- the programme.
- At least 3 remaining service years after completion of the programme.
- The officers must not have undergone any training Programme for a period of 12-weeks or more in India in 5 years before the date of commencement of this Programme.
Selection of this programme will be determined by Personal Interview.
PGDM Executive Management Program In Part-Time Mode 2020
Eligibility for April & October 2020 Intake
- 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.
- A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree
- Minimum 3 years of work experience as of March 2020 for the April 2020 Batch and 30th
- September 2020 for the October 2020 Batch.
Accepted Scores
CAT 2019/GMAT/MDI Test
FPM/EFPM 2020
Eligibility
- 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in class 10 and 12.
- A Minimum of 50% marks in a 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree.
- Master Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade from an AICTE/AIU recognized university.
OR
A 5-year integrated Master’s Degree Programme in any discipline with minimum 60% marks, after completing 10+2.
- Age Limit for EFPM: Minimum 35 years.
- Work Experience for EFPM: Minimum 10 years of senior-level managerial work experience.
Accepted Scores
CAT/GMAT/GRE/UGC-JRF
Application Window (Dates)
FPM/EFPM: 10th 2019 to 31st March 2020
PGDM EMP Part-Time: For April 2020 Batch- 3rd December 2019 to 6th February 2020
For October 2020 Batch- 2nd June 2020 to 27th August 2020
PGP-PPM 2020: October / November 2019 to March 2020
NMP 2020: 2nd week of September 2019 to 8th January 2020
PGPM/PGPHRM/PGP-IM 2020: 2nd week of September 2019 to 22nd November 2019
