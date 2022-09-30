Passing BCom with flying colours is a remarkable result that is excellent for your self-esteem. Still, it also comes with a big thick slice of anxiety about your professional future, so aage ka kya socha hai? or What next?

The conundrum is real! However, you may select the finest job for yourself with the proper direction and expertise. But it’s a well-known reality that most individuals do not enjoy their employment.

According to a survey conducted by ET, about 80% of young professionals are either actively looking for a new job or are dissatisfied with their current position. With so many possibilities, the chances of finding a career that makes you happy are relatively slim but not impossible.

Do you want to know why these figures are so shocking?

There is just one primary explanation behind this, and that is choosing the wrong career. People frequently become perplexed by several professional possibilities and, as a result, repeatedly select the incorrect one.

One example of this is deciding between MCom and MBA after BCom. Don’t allow this uncertainty to damage your career or future! Choose your profession by thoroughly researching each course. This article has been created to assist you in deciding between MCom and MBA. Work on your facts before making a life-changing decision!.

All You Need To Know About MBA

Approximately 79% of MBA graduates are working for reputed organizations!

Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a postgraduate management program. You can pursue the degree after obtaining a bachelor’s degree from any recognized university or college.

MBA seekers get good job opportunities in famous MNCs. However, your specialization decides your role in a firm. Not only this, but an MBA degree also comes with great growth opportunities and a decent salary package.

Specialization.

Choosing the right MBA specialization degree is the key to building a rock-solid career. You can select from marketing, human resources, business analytics, supply chain, International business, finance and operation management.

Your job and roles will be decided in a firm based on your specialization. Sounds interesting, right?

But choose your specialization carefully, as it will define your career path.

Curriculum

The curriculum of the course ultimately depends on your chosen specialization. However, to clear your doubts here’s a glimpse of the MBA course curriculum.

Economic Statistics

Accounting

Operations

Finance

Entrepreneurship

Marketing

Business ethics

Career Scope

The better the degree and specialization, the more the scope.

MBA is one of the reputed degrees that has an extensive career scope. You must know what all you can do and be after pursuing a particular degree or a course.

MBA after BCom opens up gates to multiple fields. From business development or social media manager to marketing manager to HR roles, to name a few. However, make sure you develop the right personal and technical skills to succeed in your career after MBA.

Salary Range

Who doesn’t want to make a fortune in the professional world?

MBA gives you precisely the same. Pursuing an MBA in any field can get you a decent salary at the beginning itself.

It would be fruitful if you knew that:

MBA salary is directly proportional to your qualification, experience and specialization

Salary Range of MBA:

Entry-level Salary: INR 2 Lakhs

Mid-Level Salary: INR 3.7 Lakhs

Top-Level Salary: INR 10 Lakhs

Skill Set

To become a part of any firm, you must possess the required skill set. MBA does not only help you build your technical skills but also your skills.

Some of the skills that you will gain in your MBA course:



Proficiency in computers

Using the latest analytics tools

Good communication skills

Teamwork skills

Top Indian Colleges for MBA

You can make your aspirations come true by choosing the right college!

There are more than 200 colleges in India offering MBAs. With so many options available, it becomes difficult to choose the best one. Therefore, we have compiled a list of India’s best colleges offering MBA courses.

One thing you need to note here is that you must appear for entrance examinations like CAT EXAM to be admitted to the below-mentioned colleges.

Top Indian colleges which offer MBAs are:



FMS Delhi

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Calcutta

XLRI Jamshedpur

IIM Bangalore

Benefits of the Course

It focuses on your overall development!

MBA course can benefit you in the following ways:



Effective time management

Understand the global market in a better way

Improved and increased career opportunities

Improved communication skills.

All You Need To Know About MCom

This postgraduate program is on the checklist of many graduates!

This respected course gives due importance to accounting and business-related concepts. Most people prefer MCom after BCom because it is a master’s degree equal to BCom.

MCom course duration is 2 years, and this course is built on the information that you have received in your high school. Another major reason why many people choose MCom is because of the value it adds to their career while offering better job opportunities.

Specialization

Whatever specialization you choose becomes your career!

MCom offers different specializations that you can choose as per your interests. MCom specializations include Accounting, Statistics, Mathematics, Taxation, Economics, Computer Applications, Business Management, Banking and Finance, and Finance and Control.

Curriculum

The MCom course curriculum reflects the specialization that you have selected!

Here we have given you a list of some subjects which may seem common in all the specializations.

MCom curriculum includes:

Financial Management and policy

Organizational behaviour

Human Resource Management

Business Decisions

Managerial Accounting

Financial Management And Policy

Strategic Management

Marketing Management

Career Scope

A bright future relies on a brilliant career!

MCom graduates have some excellent employment options in the sector, notably in the burgeoning commerce area. However, if you are well-versed in MCom courses, you are more likely to become a commerce specialist. If you enjoy working with numbers, you can potentially pursue a career in finance or accounting.

Salary Range

Being a reputed college, post-completion of MCom, you can start with a reasonable compensation package, salaries in hand, for MCom graduates, start from 1.5 LPA to 5.5 LPA.

Salary Range of MCom:

Entry-level Salary: INR 1.3 Lakh

Mid-level Salary: INR 7.6 Lakh

Top-level Salary: INR 10 lakh

Skill Set

The MCom programme provides valuable skills you can apply for your growth professionally & personally, too!

To operate happily in a business atmosphere, you must be skilled. The MCom programme allows you to develop both personal and professional abilities. These abilities will not only help you survive in the business world but also help you grow as a person.

Proficiency in Computers.

Must know how to use statistical software.

Proficiency in accounting and taxation software.

Analytical skills

Mathematical Skills

Top Indian Colleges for MCom

The college you choose is also what helps your employer determine you!

If you choose to pursue MCom from a reputed college, you get access to college placements and may get recognized by reputable companies.

Therefore, you must choose a college where you can enhance and build your personality.

You can pursue MCom from the following institutions:



Lady Shriram College

SRCC

Hans raj College

Christ university

Benefits of Pursuing MCom

There are multiple reasons one can choose MCom as their post-graduation course. Some of them include:

Improved salary

Build your self-confidence

Extensive networking

Transferable skills

MBA or MCom: Which Is Better?



Though, feeding yourself with the right information can give you a better idea of which course to choose.

Make a choice which is right for you!

With the two best options in front of you, confusion is apparent; therefore, you must choose a course that you think is suitable.

How will you decide which course is right for you?

Well, here are some considerations that you will have to keep in mind:

MBA or MCom – International Recognition

Are you planning to visit abroad after your post-graduation? If yes, choose a course which is recognized internationally. When it comes to MCom vs MBA, MBA is recognized internationally, whereas MCom does not have any international recognition. Though, if you want to brighten up your mark in the accounting field, MCom would be the right choice.

MBA or MCom – Job Opportunities



Without question, the most crucial element that everyone considers is career prospects. The second thing you should think about is your available work possibilities. Analyze the job options available following an MBA or MCom based on your desired career path. Following that, you might select a course with a greater scope and position.

MBA or MCom – Cost of the Course



Sometimes the budget outweighs the options. If not, it has an impact on them. Your budget is an important consideration while picking which course to take. MBA programmes are more costly than MCom programmes. As a result, if you intend to pursue an MBA after BCom, prepare your expenses properly.

MBA or MCom: Which Is Tough



Most of the time, we disregard our ability to learn new things. Check the curriculum before choosing a course; you can tell which is more difficult based on the curriculum.

MBA and MCom both have advantages and disadvantages. However, a course a student chooses depends entirely on their desire and aptitude. If you want to work in accounting, you can pursue an MCom, but if you want to work in management, you can pursue an MBA. Whatever area you pick, give it your all and chart your course to success.

