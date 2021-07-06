PGDM or MBA – What Should Be Your Next Choice For Higher Studies? Ft. ODM Business School

Every individual should be working on one skill set that would make them unique and provide them opportunities to support their household and fulfil their dreams. With the rapid growth of academics in the country and how our education system is structured, getting a postgraduate degree has become a must for anyone who aspires to work at higher institutions.

The way our curriculum pans out, it is challenging for any person to gain knowledge that is enough to deal with job expectations and people in real-world scenarios. A person needs to hone a skill set that supports their primary education stream. With the opportunities rising in every sector, there are multiple options for students looking for postgraduate degrees. However, specific streams of education add value to all the educational streams. A Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies opens many doors for a student.

Only a select few in the world can drop out of school and make a significant contribution to the world. For the rest of us, education is the key. Generally, the more education you have, the better your career opportunities and choices are. A PGDM graduate is a valuable asset to an organization. In business schools, PGDM students learn different techniques and skills that can help businesses grow. Some companies hire Management graduates and even sponsor current employees for a PGDM degree. You know that if a company is willing to pay for employees to get the degree, it’s certainly an asset. Thus, the career opportunity gates are opened and will increase your chances of finding a great job with a stable company.

A PGDM degree gives you a management career where there is continuous learning and professional growth. It allows you to work with industry leaders and top-notch management professionals. The constant challenges keep you intellectually and professionally motivated. Sometimes, you may have to get work done by a particular deadline or against some difficulties. Overall, it’s a demanding job environment where you are required to make quick decisions. However, a PGDM degree can take you places, helping you grow vertically to a business organization’s top position.

Choosing the PGDM course can surely improve your employability. It is challenging for a fresh graduate with a Bachelor’s degree to find a managerial position. But opting for PGDM makes the same graduate begin a corporate career on a very high note. Many graduates with other professional degrees such as in Engineering, IT, among others, choose to complete PGDM to increase their career prospects.

Management professionals are highly resourceful people. These resources are necessary for them to be successful at their job. As you begin to study PGDM, you get to learn the importance of building contacts and networks. It also allows you to connect with fellow professionals across the verticals, domains, and industries. You also tend to develop similar networks in other spheres as they ultimately help you in your professional life.

When one compares degrees like MBA and PGDM, both being management-oriented, there is still a lot of difference. MBA is more theoretical, while PGDM is more practical, which gives PGDM students an edge while facing job interviews. PGDM is offered by app 500 B-Schools while MBA by 5500 Universities and colleges. Less supply of PGDM creates more demand for them. An MBA graduate’s average salary is around two lakhs, whereas it is around a good seven lakhs for a PGDM student. PGDM is one of the best options for any further studies.

Based in Orissa, ODM Institute is constantly ensuring that PGDM students have a complete experience in their B-School journey, be it academically or even gaining practical experience. The mentality they promote is that an Educational Institute is not just about a structure built with bricks, mortar, and concrete. Still, it is about building character, enriching minds, and experiences of a lifetime. Life is not a set of instructions but is a series of experiences and learning processes. With ODM Business School, they aim to teach professional ethics and human values in all our students, which will help them identify their true potential, follow their dreams and become the future leaders whom the world will admire.

ODM is known explicitly for an industry-oriented curriculum providing a student with insights into the corporate world and global exposure to the students to help them deal with different market scenarios. In addition, there is an exclusive provision for soft skills development to make sure their students are not just the best when it comes to written knowledge but also show a big spark when it comes to communicating and emoting. There are also several certificate courses offered by the institute that add value to your resume. The Institute strongly believes in education beyond the classroom, providing students with efficient, practical education and exposure.

“We have sourced some very good candidates from ODM Business School. We were amazed by the immense skills and talent these students possess. Not only the students, but we were also very impressed by the quality of education and training the institute has provided them. The students were confident and very well prepared for the interviews. The quality of candidature we find at this B-School is outstanding. The candidates had a very thorough knowledge and displayed excellent communication skills. We look forward to a future association as well and wish the best for the same.”

-Says Mohar Singh, who is the Human Resources Generalist at Mahindra Logistics

Hence, ODM proves to be a great option to support your Post Graduation study dream in the ever-booming stream of management studies, providing a valuable asset to your skill sets and helping you mould your future in the desired shape.

To enrol today for PGDM at ODM Business School – Click Here

To get all the latest details about Admissions, Fees, Cut Off, Campus and Placements of ODM business school, Join: [Official] ODM Business School, Bhubaneswar – PGDM 2021-23

Read More