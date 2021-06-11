Best MBA College in Bhopal, India – A Business School That Exceeds Expectations, Ft. People’s University

Harbouring on Plutarch’s words that a ‘mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be kindled’, the aim of education should not be to merely satiate the curiosity rather it should be to further build it up so that the quest to learn never stops. Nestled in the archaic yet lively city of Bhopal, amidst the multitude of sprawling lakes, People’s University undeniably achieves this very goal of education. People’s University, Bhopal aims to instil a holistic fervour and required skills among the students to effectively enter the field of business and management and thereby making a mark for themselves.

Some of the landmark features of People’s University are:

Exemplary Infrastructure

People’s University’s campus is situated amidst the lush greenery and ecosystem of Bhopal and sprawls for a whole five acres. The aesthetics of the campus very well accentuate the learning environment for students. Equipped with remarkable facilities, PU’s campus entails air-conditioned lecture halls, syndicate rooms, a computer centre, and an exemplary collection of research books in the library. The campus also entails an in-house residential accommodation for students and staff. The campus also provides an apt number of opportunities and spaces for the students to indulge in numerous extracurricular, as well as, co-curricular activities.

Holistic Placement

Equipped with one of the most competitive placement cell, the faculty and members involved in placement ensure that students get to enter the industry as seasoned professional with a handsome package in hand. The placement cell also organizes numerous Industrial Visits and Summer Training. Some of the leading organizations that have hired talented students of PU are ICICI Prudential, Kotak Mahindra, India Mart, Bajaj Alliance, Tata Teleservices, Reliance Retail, among many others.

State-of-the-art Faculty and Contemporary Curriculum

Realizing the impact that good guidance of a teacher can have to impact the learning of a student, People’s University ensures that the most talented minds in the realm of academia and industry come on board. Adding to this, PU has also included several coming-of-the-age topics in the current curriculum.

Interesting course options at People’s University

PU offers a range of courses for students to choose from, some of the attractive ones are:

MBA Dual Specialization

The MBA dual specialization program is for the duration of two years, which ensures that the students are seasoned with all the qualities that one needs to enter the realm of corporate and become a leading industry professional. The range of specializations that PU offers under this course specializations in Marketing, HR, Finance, Hospital Administration, Event Management, Rural Management, Banking, Retail Management, International Business, Information Technology, and Entrepreneurship Development. Students have the option to choose from any two of these specializations and further manifest their career goals.

MBA Hospital Administration

Hospital Administration is the new up and coming domain that has varied novel opportunities in store. PU’s MBA in Hospital Administration course spans a total of two years and takes admittance of students from both medical and non-medical background. This program is designed in a way that the students gain a level of understanding to enter the managerial and operational work of the health sector, hospitals, and healthcare units. The aim of the program is to instil a sense of skills among students to take up the top managerial roles in the industry.

MBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management

People’s University has collaborated with the leading industry expert and India’s largest Supply Chain and Logistics Company, Safexpress to facilitate the competitive and rigorous MBA program in supply chain and management. The aim is to incorporate a detailed knowledge of supply chain and management among the students. The collaboration with the industry leaders ensures that the students get a real-life and practical experience of the intriguing world of supply chain management and logistics. The aim, here, is to enhance students in a way that produces industry leaders of the future. The program spans a total of two years, with one year of on-campus training and one year of in-job training.

PU remains one of the most competitive and fast-paced campuses, integrating students with the industry and thereby positively impacting their career.

People’s University is accepting applications for MBA 2021: Apply Now

To know more about People’s University, Join: [Official] | People’s Institute of Management & Research | MBA Batch 2021 – 2023

Read More