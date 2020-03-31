MBA Programs offered by Chitkara Business School (CBS)

Chitkara University—located on the Chandigarh–Patiala National Highway in Chandigarh—was established by Chitkara Educational Trust in 2010. Chitkara University is government recognized and bears the right to confer degrees as per the UGC Act, 1956.

The university offers various programs in different domains, with curriculums designed to suit the current industry requirements. The courses employ a student-centric approach of education, thereby enabling the university to gain the reputation of the best private universities in North India, as it offers excellent courses in business management programs, nursing and medical laboratory technologies, computer science and engineering, hotel management, and architecture.

The Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) course at Chitkara University allows students to opt for an education that can kickstart their careers by engraining innovative thinking, practical learning, and the latest knowledge among them.

The MBA program is developed in consideration with the core management subjects as well as the emerging interdisciplinary aspects, thereby assisting students in understanding the latest management skills and practices. It provides students with a framework to recognize and utilize the tools and techniques that are crucial when working in high-demand blue-chip companies.

Chitkara Business School successfully distinguishes between the global and local requirements of a business. The courses provided at the university manage to address both these aspects in the conventional and contemporary contexts. The faculty at the university has significant experience and exposure to the current market.

The students at Chitkara can gain more insights into their specified domains through various engagement opportunities, including field trips, internships, practical assignments, guest lectures from industry professionals, and networking events.

The university offers a two-year MBA program in the following specialization streams:

Marketing

Finance & Banking

Healthcare Management/Health Information Technology/Public Health

Supply Chain & Logistics with Safeducate

Rural Management

Business Analytics

Human Resource Management

Event, Media, and Entertainment with Wizcraft

In addition to the aforementioned courses, the Chitkara College of Sales & Marketing offers the following programs:

Retail Management

Pharmaceutical Management

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Waste Management & Social Entrepreneurship with MGNCRE

Chitkara University offers students an opportunity to network and become familiar with the industry. Through this, the university intends to serve the needs of its students and the workforce. The advisory board, which comprises industry experts from different domains, such as Banking, Financial Markets, Consulting, regularly reviews the study programs to ensure that the students are equipped with the latest and most relevant skills and knowledge.

Chitkara University is strongly opted by students in Chandigarh, Punjab, and North India, especially considering its rank among the top MBA colleges in Chandigarh, Punjab and North India. The curriculum of the MBA programs is utilized strategic competitiveness and thus encourages highly essential qualities, such as creativity, entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, leadership, and incisive decision making, among the learners.

Thus, the university has successfully established a reputation for excellent recruitment records due to its intensive focus on engendering “industry-ready” graduates. Our alumni have acquired employment in diverse professional roles in top-tier organizations worldwide.

To know more about CBS join [OFFICIAL] Chitkara Business School Admissions 2020-22.

