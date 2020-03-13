College Comparison Series for PGDM in Karnataka: SDMIMD Mysore vs XIME Bangalore

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management or PGDM courses are the most common substitute of the Master of Business Administration Programme. Over the past few years, South Indian states have risen as the next MBA destination of the country.

Karnataka is one of the 5 such states to emerge as a hub of management studies and job opportunities. Many B-schools of Karnataka are rising in the national management institutes rankings with each passing year.

Besides IIM Bangalore, the crowning jewel of management education in Karnataka and India, numerous leading B-schools are offering au courant MBA programmes.

The Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bangalore and the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) of Mysore are two such institutes providing the MBA parallel diploma-PGDM.

Both institutes have the approval of AICTE for the PGDM courses and are B-schools of repute. known for its quality curriculum and placement records. Both PGDM colleges have almost the same infrastructure and facilities.

XIME Bangalore and SDMIMD Mysore are also amongst the management institutes that focus on building Indian values and social responsibility. But how does one determine which college is more suitable for pursuing the PGDM degree?

The following analysis based on the salient features, infrastructure, facilities and placement can help in clearing the confusion of MBA aspirants.

Quick Facts: PGDM 2017-19 Batch

Factors XIME Bangalore SDMIMD Mysore Fees for 2-years PGDM Rs. 10 Lakhs Rs. 10.95 Lakhs Highest Salary Package Rs. 16.50 Lakhs Rs. 9 Lakhs Average Salary Package 7.04 Rs. 7.14 Lakhs Median Salary Package N/A Rs. 6.1 Lakhs Placement Record (Percentage of Placed Students) 94.12 100% Batch Strength 170 N/A Minimum CAT/XAT /MAT/CMATPercentile Cut-off 75 No uniform cut-off.

Note- N/A implies Not Applicable.

Advantages: XIME Bangalore vs SDMIMD Mysore

XIME Bangalore

The location of XIME Bangalore is both strategic and prime.

Students of XIME get more nearby internship opportunities than SDMIMD.

The return on investment (ROI) is comparatively much higher than XIME.

The 2 years PGDM costs rupees 95 thousand less than the SDMIMD PGDM course.

The institute offers provisions for both international summer and winter placements.

XIME Bangalore also organizes annual international study tours.

The highest salary package of a XIME student is much higher than an SDMIMD PGDM student.

The MBA college ranks amongst the best B-schools of south India.

SDMIMD Mysore

The institute is located away from the noises and bustle of Bangalore.

The serene backdrop of Chamundi Hills makes the campus aesthetically pleasing.

There are plentiful nearby places where students can visit whenever they need a break from the study.

SDMIMD has collaborations with 15 top international B-schools across Europe, USA, etc for the student and faculty exchange programmes.

The institute is achieving 100% placement record from the past three years.

SDMIMD PGDM students are eligible to receive multiple scholarships.

Mysore is one of the cleanest cities of India and provides excellent opportunities for business affairs.

Mysore is also emerging the next IT, Start-up and Innovation hub of the country.

Like XIME Bangalore, SDMIMD Mysore also ranks amongst the best B-schools of south India.

