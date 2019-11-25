Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2019: Apply for Newsreader cum Translator Posts on prasarbharati.gov.in

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2019

The Prasar Bharthi has just released an official notification that they are recruiting for the post of News Reader and Translator. The candidates who are interested can submit their application form online from November 22, 2019. But the candidates should make sure of submitting the online application before the last date of registration on December 6, 2019.

Important Dates:

The candidates must make sure to make note of the important dates:

Events Dates Starting date to submit online application November 22, 2019. Last date to submit online application December 6, 2019.

The official website the get more details on the recruitment is http://prasarbharati.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Before sending out the application form the candidates should pass the eligibility criteria. Only the candidates who are eligible for the post of News reader cum translator cum send in their application forms. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates should have been a under graduate or a post graduate degree holder from any field. They must have finished their degree from any college or university which is recognized by the Prasar Bharthi.

The candidates should not be above the age of 50 to be eligible for the post of News reader. The candidates who are willing to apply should be above the age of 21.

The candidate should have a pleasing voice which will suit well for the voice of the news reader. The candidate should have a voice which is clear and understandable.

The candidates should be proficient in the language in which they will be reading the news and translating.

Application Form:

The candidates can also send their application form via post to the Deputy Director, News Service division, All India Radio, News Broadcasting house, Parliament street, New Delhi – 110001. The candidates whose application forms are selected will be called for the written exam soon.

