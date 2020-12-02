MAT 2020 PBT Application Date Extended Till 1st December 

The last date for applying for the MAT 2020 PBT (Paper Based Test) exam has been extended by two days; previously the last date for sending applications was 29th November, but according to the new notification released by All India Management Association (AIMA), the official registration portal will close on 1st December 2020.

The MAT 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 6th December 2020. Candidates should send in their applications before the last date and should be notified about every update by checking the official online portal.

The MAT 2020 exam is conducted in two modes PBT (Paper Based Test) and IBT (Internet Based Test), respectively.

The online-based examination is being conducted from 21st November and will be continued till 15th December. The MAT 2020 Internet-Based Test (IBT) registration portal will be open till 11th December.

The IBT mode, which is the online mode for appearing for the MAT 2020 examination proves favourable for the candidates who do not prefer the PBT (Paper Based Test) amidst the coronavirus.

Candidates should keep in mind the shortcomings of the online mode as many applicants would appear for the examination at the same time due to which the activity of the website may be slackened.

The candidates should thoroughly read the eligibility criteria laid down by the AIMA (All India Management Association).

The basic eligibility criteria for the applicants to fulfil is that they must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline or should be in the third year of their course.

The application fees for the MAT 2020 examination is Rupees 1650. Candidates should pay the application fees before the deadline and register themselves for the MAT 2020 examination.

MAT 2020 Dates for Paper-Based Examination (PBT)

The MAT 2020 Paper Based Examination is conducted in multiple locations and exam centres. Over forty cities in India conduct the MAT test. Candidates can refer to the following table of contents:

MAT 2020 Scheduled Events Scheduled Dates of the Events MAT 2020 Registration Beginning Date 5th October 2020 MAT 2020 Registration Last Date 1st December 2020. MAT 2020 Admit Card Issuing Date 1st December 2020. MAT Paper Based Test Examination Date 6th December 2020.

Procedure to Apply for the MAT 2020 Paper Based Test:

Candidates can apply for the MAT 2020 Paper Based Test through the All India Management Association (AIMA) online website.

Candidates should fulfil the given eligibility criteria and then proceed to pay the application fees and end the process by submitting the completed application form.

The following bullet points will help the applicants to apply for the Paper Based Test of MAT 2020:

Log in with your correct credentials on the All India Management Association official website and tap on the ‘register: button and proceed to fill out the application form.

If you are a new applicant, then the AIMA website prompts you to create a new account. Enter your name, Date of Birth (DOB), Email-ID, personal mobile number and other required details to create an account.

The candidate will receive an OTP (One Time Password) on the registration ten-digit mobile number.

The candidate should enter the correct OTP for verification of the account and continue the further process.

An application ID and Password will be sent to the candidate’s registered e-mail address. The candidate while logging in should enter the given credentials which are forwarded to the applicant.

The applicant should further fill out the MAT 2020 application form, which is available on the AIMA website.

Enter the required personal and educational details and proceed further.

The candidate will have to upload scanned documents in the official website like passport size photo and signature of the applicant.

The application fees should be paid online through debit card, credit card or internet banking.

Check the whole application form for errors and then click on the submit button.

The dimensions of the required scanned documents are mentioned in the below contents of the table. The candidates can refer to the following table before uploading the scanned documents:

Name of the Document Size of Scanned Document Details of the Scanned Document Photograph of the Applicant The size of the scanned photograph should not be less than 50 kb or more than 100 kb. The scanned photograph of the applicant should not be older than 6 months, and the document should only be in JPG or JPEG format. (Note: Candidates must note that the format of the scanned document should be in the same format, as the system may not view any other format and the application may be rejected.) Signature of the Applicant The size of the scanned signature should not be less than 10 kb or more than 25 kb. The scanned signature of the candidate should only be in black or blue ink. The format of the scanned document should be in JPG or JPEG format only. (Note: The candidate should make sure that the signature submitted is clear and the ink used should only be in blue and black colour. )

