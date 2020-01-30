MAT 2020 Logical Reasoning and General Intelligence Topics
The reasoning is an important aspect of the exam when it comes to management tests. You name a popular MBA entrance exam and you will find the reasoning section to be very significant. But what forms the reasoning section in an exam like CAT, CMAT or MAT?
As the next big MBA exam is the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) by AIMA, this article will focus on the important reasoning topics under the General Intelligence and Critical Reasoning section.
MAT 2020 Exam Pattern
|Sections
|No. of Questions
|Total Marks
|Language Comprehension
|40
|40
|Mathematical Skills
|40
|40
|Data Interpretation and Sufficiency
|40
|40
|General Intelligence & Logical Reasoning
|40
|40
|India and Global Environment
|40
|40
|Total
|200
|200
What are the topics under General Intelligence and Critical Reasoning?
As per the official MAT syllabus, the following topics will constitute the questions of this section.
- Critical Reasoning.
- Sequencing.
- Visual reasoning.
- Coding and Decoding.
- Assumption-Premise-Conclusion.
- Statements and Assumptions.
- Identifying valid Inferences.
- Assertion and reasons.
- Identifying reasons.
- Linear arrangements.
- Matrix arrangements.
- Family tree.
- Cause and effect, etc.
What are the topics under Analytical Reasoning?
- Statement and Assumptions
- Data Sufficiency
- Series
- Odd one out
- Coding-Decoding
- Blood relation
- Analogies
What does the Analytical Reasoning test?
Analytical reasoning tests the ability of applicants to find the answers through a pattern by looking at the information in the question (qualitative or quantitative). The aforementioned topics require a deduction approach to figure out the answer. Thus, it tests the accuracy of the candidate in deducing the answer from the limited information.
What are the topics under Critical Reasoning?
The topics under critical reasoning include the following.
- Arguments
- Identifying Assumptions
- Evaluation
- Identifying Valid Inferences
- Strengthening of an argument
- The weakening of an argument
MAT General Intelligence and Logical Reasoning Sample Questions
Question 1
Assertion (A): India’s ‘Republic Day’ falls on 26th January.
Reason (R): Constitution of India, declaring India as a ‘Republic’, came into force on 26th January 1950.
A) if both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A
B) if both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A
C) if A is true but R is false
D) if A is false but R is true
Answer: A
Question 2
Assertion (A): India is a democracy.
Reason (R): India is a developing country.
A) if both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A
B) if both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A
C) if A is true but R is false
D) if A is false but R is true
Answer: B
Question 3
Assertion (A): India is a secular country.
Reason (R): Indian people can practice any faith they like.
A) if both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A
B) if both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A
C) if A is true but R is false
D) if A is false but R is true
Answer: B
Question 4
Statement Parents are prepared to pay any price for elite education to their children.
Conclusions
- All parents these days are very well off.
- Parents have an obsessive passion for the perfect development of their children through good schooling
A) if Conclusion I follows
B) if Conclusion II follows
C) if either Conclusion I nor II follows
D) if neither Conclusion I nor II follows
Answer: D
Instructions for Questions 5-6.
Each of these questions consists of a pair of words bearing a relationship. From amongst the alternatives, choose the pair that best illustrates a similar relationship.
Question 5
VALUELESS: INVALUABLE
A) Costly: Cut-rate
B) Miserly: Philanthropic
C) Frugality: Wealth
D) Thriftiness: Cheap
Answer: B
Question 6
PATRIOTISM : CITIZENS
A) Morality : Truthfulness
B) Character: Values
C) Concentration : Students
D) Homage : Martyrs
Answer: C
Question 7
T, S and R are three brothers. T’s son Q is married to K and they have one child Rahul blessed to them. M the son of S is married to H and this couple is blessed with a daughter Madhvi R has a daughter N who is married to P. This couple has one daughter Karuna born to them. How is Madhvi related to S?
A) Daughter
B) Niece
C) Granddaughter
D) None of these
Answer: C
Source– MAT 2013 Paper with solution
What is the MAT?
The MAT is a basic aptitude test of five sets of skills to select candidates for various MBA/PGDM and allied management programs. It is a popular national-level management entrance exam for which more than 20,000 candidates register. With more than 600 management institutes accepting the MAT scorecard, the competition in the exam increases day by day.