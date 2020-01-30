HomeMBAMAT 2019 Articles
    MAT 2020 Logical Reasoning and General Intelligence Topics.

    The reasoning is an important aspect of the exam when it comes to management tests. You name a popular MBA entrance exam and you will find the reasoning section to be very significant. But what forms the reasoning section in an exam like CAT, CMAT or MAT?

    As the next big MBA exam is the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) by AIMA, this article will focus on the important reasoning topics under the General Intelligence and Critical Reasoning section.

    MAT 2020 Exam Pattern

    Sections No. of Questions Total Marks
    Language Comprehension 40 40
    Mathematical Skills 40 40
    Data Interpretation and Sufficiency 40 40
    General Intelligence & Logical Reasoning 40 40
    India and Global Environment 40 40
    Total 200 200

    What are the topics under General Intelligence and Critical Reasoning?

    As per the official MAT syllabus, the following topics will constitute the questions of this section.

    • Critical Reasoning.
    • Sequencing.
    • Visual reasoning.
    • Coding and Decoding.
    • Assumption-Premise-Conclusion.
    • Statements and Assumptions.
    • Identifying valid Inferences.
    • Assertion and reasons.
    • Identifying reasons.
    • Linear arrangements.
    • Matrix arrangements.
    • Family tree.
    • Cause and effect, etc.

    What are the topics under Analytical Reasoning?

    • Statement and Assumptions
    • Data Sufficiency
    • Series
    • Odd one out
    • Coding-Decoding
    • Blood relation
    • Analogies

    What does the Analytical Reasoning test?

    Analytical reasoning tests the ability of applicants to find the answers through a pattern by looking at the information in the question (qualitative or quantitative). The aforementioned topics require a deduction approach to figure out the answer. Thus, it tests the accuracy of the candidate in deducing the answer from the limited information.

    What are the topics under Critical Reasoning?

    The topics under critical reasoning include the following.

    • Arguments
    • Identifying Assumptions
    • Evaluation
    • Identifying Valid Inferences
    • Strengthening of an argument
    • The weakening of an argument

    MAT General Intelligence and Logical Reasoning Sample Questions

    Question 1

    Assertion (A): India’s ‘Republic Day’ falls on 26th January.

    Reason (R): Constitution of India, declaring India as a ‘Republic’, came into force on 26th January 1950.

    A) if both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

    B) if both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A

    C) if A is true but R is false

    D) if A is false but R is true

    Answer: A

    Question 2

    Assertion (A): India is a democracy.

    Reason (R): India is a developing country.

    A) if both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

    B) if both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A

    C) if A is true but R is false

    D) if A is false but R is true

    Answer: B

    Question 3

    Assertion (A): India is a secular country.

    Reason (R): Indian people can practice any faith they like.

    A) if both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

    B) if both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A

    C) if A is true but R is false

    D) if A is false but R is true

    Answer: B

    Question 4

    Statement Parents are prepared to pay any price for elite education to their children.

    Conclusions

    1. All parents these days are very well off.
    2. Parents have an obsessive passion for the perfect development of their children through good schooling

    A) if Conclusion I follows

    B) if Conclusion II follows

    C) if either Conclusion I nor II follows

    D) if neither Conclusion I nor II follows

    Answer: D

    Instructions for Questions 5-6.

    Each of these questions consists of a pair of words bearing a relationship. From amongst the alternatives, choose the pair that best illustrates a similar relationship.

    Question 5

    VALUELESS: INVALUABLE

    A) Costly: Cut-rate

    B) Miserly: Philanthropic

    C) Frugality: Wealth

    D) Thriftiness: Cheap

    Answer: B

    Question 6

    PATRIOTISM : CITIZENS

    A) Morality : Truthfulness

    B) Character: Values

    C) Concentration : Students

    D) Homage : Martyrs

    Answer: C

    Question 7

    T, S and R are three brothers. T’s son Q is married to K and they have one child Rahul blessed to them. M the son of S is married to H and this couple is blessed with a daughter Madhvi R has a daughter N who is married to P. This couple has one daughter Karuna born to them. How is Madhvi related to S?

    A) Daughter

    B) Niece

    C) Granddaughter

    D) None of these

    Answer: C

    Source– MAT 2013 Paper with solution

    What is the MAT?

    The MAT is a basic aptitude test of five sets of skills to select candidates for various MBA/PGDM and allied management programs. It is a popular national-level management entrance exam for which more than 20,000 candidates register. With more than 600 management institutes accepting the MAT scorecard, the competition in the exam increases day by day.

