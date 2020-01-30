India Post Extends Submission Date for CHSL 2017; Details on ssc.nic.in

HomeStaff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020SSC CHSL 2019 Articles
    India Post Extends Submission Date for CHSL 2017: Candidates can get more details on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

    India Post Extends Submission Date for CHSL 2017

    The vacancies in the India Post are filled through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) who conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The result for the SSC CHSL 2017 exam was declared in the month of December. It has been reported that total of 5,874 candidates had qualified the examination.

    The qualified candidates were then directed to submit their preference for the appointment as postal assistant / sorting assistant. The last date for the submission of preference was 27th January 2020. But the department of posts, Ministry of communication has recently announced to extend the date for the preference submission.

    The department of posts has released the notification that the last date for the submission of preference has been extended till 06th February 2020. The site to get more details on the exam is www.ssc.nic.in .

    The notice released by the department states that, “As the preference of the postal circle is yet to be received from many candidates by SSC for posts of PA / SA, it has been decided by the competent authority to extend the deadline for submission of preference form of the postal circles till 06th February 2020”

    The Staff Selection commission conducts the Combined Higher-level Secondary Examination every year for the selection of candidates for the post of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant and data entry operator posts as well. There were six vacancies for postal assistant / sorting assistant posts out of total number of vacancies.

    The result for SSC CHSL 2017 exam has been delayed due to an interim injunction by the supreme court. The court had delayed result for both SSC CGL 2017 and SSC CHSL 2017. While the result for the SSC CHSL was declared in December and the result for the SSC CGL has been declared last month. Candidates can check the result on the official website.

    Also read, Post Office Recruitment 2019-2020.

