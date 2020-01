Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 2792 Apprentice Posts on rrcer.com

RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Railway still not floated the tender to hire the agency to conduct the CBT 1 exam

Railway recruitment board had invited the applications almost a year back to fill around 35,208 positions for Non-Technical Popular category (NTPC) posts. The written exam to select the candidates were supposed to be conducted in tentatively between June to September 2019 but it has been more than 11 months that RRB has not released the