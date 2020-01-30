MAT 2020: Best Study Material, Reference booklist

What is the MAT?

MAT or Management Aptitude Test is one of the few national-level entrance exams that are conducted multiple times in a single academic year. The test helps various colleges to screen candidates for the MBA/PGDM and equivalent programmes.

More than 20,000 candidates appear for every MAT as over 600 B-schools accept the MAT score. The All India Management Association (AIMA) organizes MAT in February, May, September and December every year.

Unlike other management exams, there are two modes of examination when it comes to MAT- Paper-Based Test and Computer-Based Test.

What does MAT tests?

The MAT tests basic aptitude skills of candidates in five areas to determine the suitability for the MBA or equivalent program. These five areas are as follows.

Language Comprehension Mathematical Skills Data Analysis and Sufficiency Intelligence and Critical Reasoning Indian and Global Environment

What is the best study material for MAT?

Previous Year Question Paper– The previous years’ question papers are the best source of determining exam pattern and question trends. Aspirants can begin the MAT preparation by solving past papers. It will give the applicants an idea on how to proceed with the MAT preparation. It will also help the candidates to determine their strengths and weaknesses. MAT 2020 Syllabus– Unlike several management exams, there is a syllabus available for the MAT exam. The questions for MAT 2020 will revolve around the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Applicants should analyse the syllabus and prepare the exam strategy accordingly. MAT Reference/ Preparation Books– The MAT reference or preparation books are important for candidates targeting a good score. The reference books serve as guides for your MAT preparation. The section-wise reference books will also help the aspirants to understand and strengthen the basic concepts.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

What are the best MAT Preparation Books?

Find a list of section-wise best MAT preparation books below.

Overall

Complete Guide for MAT and Other MBA Entrance Exams 4th Edition. Publication- Disha

Best Mock Tests/ Sample Papers

Face To Face MAT With 23 Years Solved Papers 2020. Publication- Arihant

MAT 10 Year-wise Solved Papers (2019 – 10). Publication- Disha

Language Comprehension

How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for the CAT and other Management Exams by Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay. Publication- McGraw Hill Education

English Comprehension for MAT/ CMAT/ MHCET/ NMAT Exams by Disha Experts.

Mathematical Skills

How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT and other Management Exams by Arun Sharma. Publication- McGraw Hill Education

Data Analysis and Sufficiency

Data Analysis and Sufficiency for MAT/ CMAT/ MHCET/ NMAT Exams by Disha Experts.

How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT by Arun Sharma. Publication- McGraw Hill Education

Intelligence and Critical Reasoning

A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal by B.S. Sijwali and Indu Sijwali. Publication- Arihant

General Intelligence and Critical Reasoning for MAT/ CMAT/ MHCET/ NMAT Exams by Disha Experts.

A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal (2019-20 Session) by R.S. Aggarwal. Publication- S Chand.

Indian and Global Environment

Current Affairs Magazines like Yojana, Kurukshetra will be useful for the knowledge of recent government initiatives and policies.

For Awards, Books, Personalities, etc- Manorama English Yearbook 2020 by Mammen Mathew.

Read More