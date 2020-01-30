Madras University Result 2019 for UG, PG Nov-Dec Exam to be Declared Soon on unom.ac.in

Madras University Result 2019

The Madras University Result 2020 to be released soon by the University of Madras. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results once released on the official website of University of Madras.

The result is expected to be released early next week. The examination was held in November-December 2019 in the state for Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses by the Madras University, UOM.

More than two lakh candidates have appeared for Madras University November/ December exams 2020. To check the result, candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow these simple steps given below.

The official site to get more essential details on the exam and to download the Madras University Result 2020 is www.unom.ac.in .

Steps to download Madras University Result 2020:

Visit the official site of Madras University as mentioned above.

Click on the “Madras University Result 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the individual login credentials and click on login.

You will be directed to a new page where the result will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the Madras University Result 2020.

Take a print of the Madras University Result 2020 for future reference.

The Madras University is expected to release both regular and distance results together. Keep visiting the official site to check for more related details.

