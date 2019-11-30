IIT Madras HSEE 2020 Registration: Apply on hsee.iitm.ac.in from 11th Dec 2019

IIT Madras HSEE 2020 Registration

The notification has been released by the Indian Institute of Madras for starting the registration process of IIT Madras HSEE 2020 on December 11, 2019. The interested candidates who want to apply for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination 2020 can apply for the examination through the official site of HSEE. The closing date to apply for the exam is till January 22, 2019. For more detail’s candidate shall refer before.

Vacancy details-

The total number of vacancy seats allotted for the program is 52 respectively.

Important Dates

Particulars Date Opening date of the application- December 11, 2019 Closing date of the application for Option A- 22 January 2020 Closing date of the application for Option B- January -23, 2020 Admit Card issue date March 18, 2020 Examination Date for HSEE-2020- April 19, 2020 Declaration of a Result- May 15, 2020

The candidates can check important dates, eligibility, selection process and other details from the official notification or refer here www.hsee.iitm.ac.in .

Eligibility-

The HSEE-2020 is intended to admit students to this program in two streams: (1) Development Studies and (2) English Studies.

Criteria-

The admission process exclusive depends on the examination. The program shall include 52 seats and each stream will have 26 seats. Also, allocations of seats to different streams will be made based on the academic performance of students (CGPA) during the first three semesters, students’ preferences, and availability of seats under each discipline.

Examination Fees-

The candidates referring to other categories will have to pay Rs 2400/- as examination fees and Rs 1200/- if belonging to SC/ST/PwD category. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of HSEE or keep themselves updated through our page.

